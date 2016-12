RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $76 million

0-0-3

(zero, zero, three)

4-8-0-0

(four, eight, zero, zero)

25-33-40-54-68, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 5

(twenty-five, thirty-three, forty, fifty-four, sixty-eight; Powerball: three; Power Play: five)