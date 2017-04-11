US Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2017
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;84;58;62;39;Cooler;WNW;13;60%;31%;4
Albuquerque, NM;73;52;75;50;A shower in the a.m.;E;7;43%;56%;9
Anchorage, AK;46;29;46;30;Mostly sunny;E;2;65%;0%;3
Asheville, NC;77;54;74;47;Some sun, a shower;NNW;6;56%;57%;7
Atlanta, GA;81;58;80;57;Episodes of sunshine;NE;5;53%;33%;7
Atlantic City, NJ;66;56;69;47;Spotty showers;WNW;14;76%;63%;6
Austin, TX;70;63;80;65;A t-storm in spots;SSE;4;76%;46%;4
Baltimore, MD;82;62;76;51;Not as warm;NW;10;46%;41%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;83;61;84;59;Partly sunny;SE;5;60%;20%;8
Billings, MT;59;39;64;41;Clouds and sun;SE;7;46%;10%;6
Birmingham, AL;81;61;82;59;A t-storm in spots;ENE;5;54%;49%;9
Bismarck, ND;64;34;64;36;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;32%;2%;4
Boise, ID;56;44;69;48;Warmer with some sun;NE;12;44%;44%;6
Boston, MA;82;56;67;45;Showers and t-storms;W;14;66%;64%;3
Bridgeport, CT;72;53;68;44;Showers around;NW;15;68%;68%;5
Buffalo, NY;63;43;47;35;Cooler;W;17;70%;16%;5
Burlington, VT;80;46;60;41;Cooler with some sun;WSW;9;62%;44%;4
Caribou, ME;50;39;49;37;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;81%;81%;2
Casper, WY;62;36;64;35;Partly sunny;SE;11;37%;5%;7
Charleston, SC;77;58;78;58;Periods of sun;SE;6;60%;13%;8
Charleston, WV;81;55;72;45;Turning sunny;NNE;5;50%;15%;6
Charlotte, NC;81;57;80;54;A t-storm in spots;NNE;4;52%;53%;6
Cheyenne, WY;63;38;68;39;Mostly sunny, mild;SE;10;26%;4%;8
Chicago, IL;54;41;55;45;Sun, some clouds;E;7;55%;15%;6
Cleveland, OH;68;43;54;42;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;10;64%;17%;6
Columbia, SC;82;56;82;57;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;5;60%;26%;8
Columbus, OH;66;45;66;44;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;6;52%;3%;7
Concord, NH;87;54;67;40;Cooler;WNW;6;65%;69%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;77;63;80;65;Decreasing clouds;SE;10;72%;30%;5
Denver, CO;71;43;74;44;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;20%;4%;8
Des Moines, IA;63;41;69;52;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;54%;56%;5
Detroit, MI;66;41;61;43;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;8;48%;29%;6
Dodge City, KS;73;46;74;52;A strong t-storm;S;20;64%;83%;6
Duluth, MN;45;31;52;37;Not as cool;E;6;59%;30%;5
El Paso, TX;85;64;85;58;A shower or t-storm;E;8;33%;58%;9
Fairbanks, AK;44;18;47;24;Partly sunny;NE;5;45%;2%;3
Fargo, ND;55;34;61;35;Inc. clouds;SW;5;43%;3%;4
Grand Junction, CO;70;42;75;47;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;20%;0%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;48;37;56;41;Milder;NW;8;58%;28%;6
Hartford, CT;82;54;69;42;Showers and t-storms;NW;12;65%;66%;6
Helena, MT;54;34;62;39;Clouds and sun;SW;6;54%;69%;5
Honolulu, HI;84;72;84;72;Partly sunny;ENE;11;59%;44%;11
Houston, TX;76;65;82;65;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;70%;55%;6
Indianapolis, IN;64;43;68;49;Mostly sunny;E;5;49%;6%;7
Jackson, MS;80;60;81;58;A t-storm in spots;ESE;4;64%;41%;8
Jacksonville, FL;78;57;79;59;Partly sunny;NE;8;60%;10%;8
Juneau, AK;53;33;52;36;Abundant sunshine;NE;8;60%;10%;4
Kansas City, MO;68;50;76;61;Partly sunny;SSE;10;58%;41%;6
Knoxville, TN;79;58;78;52;Clouds and sun;NNE;6;55%;48%;7
Las Vegas, NV;81;58;85;60;Sunny and warm;SSW;8;17%;0%;8
Lexington, KY;70;49;72;49;Mostly sunny;NE;6;51%;5%;7
Little Rock, AR;66;53;77;58;Partly sunny, warmer;E;7;64%;44%;4
Long Beach, CA;73;54;71;58;Partly cloudy;W;8;60%;16%;8
Los Angeles, CA;77;54;73;56;Partly sunny;SW;7;58%;15%;7
Louisville, KY;65;49;75;51;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;44%;5%;7
Madison, WI;48;34;62;42;Pleasant and warmer;SE;5;46%;73%;6
Memphis, TN;72;57;80;60;Warmer;ESE;6;61%;11%;6
Miami, FL;80;72;81;73;Spotty showers;ENE;14;66%;81%;9
Milwaukee, WI;50;38;55;41;Partly sunny;SE;7;50%;77%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;53;38;57;45;A little p.m. rain;ENE;8;59%;87%;5
Mobile, AL;79;62;81;61;Partly sunny;SW;6;60%;43%;9
Montgomery, AL;80;61;80;58;Partly sunny;E;4;57%;25%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;51;38;41;16;Very windy, cooler;WNW;33;100%;74%;2
Nashville, TN;78;54;79;52;Partly sunny;NE;6;48%;7%;7
New Orleans, LA;82;65;81;63;Partial sunshine;SE;7;62%;42%;9
New York, NY;79;59;72;47;Not as warm;NNW;13;55%;57%;5
Newark, NJ;81;59;72;46;Not as warm;NW;13;56%;57%;5
Norfolk, VA;82;60;77;54;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;58%;47%;5
Oklahoma City, OK;72;52;77;61;Clearing;SSE;9;62%;67%;4
Olympia, WA;56;43;56;42;Periods of rain;S;10;85%;85%;2
Omaha, NE;63;44;66;50;A p.m. t-storm;SE;14;62%;75%;5
Orlando, FL;84;61;83;63;Nice with some sun;ENE;10;51%;30%;9
Philadelphia, PA;83;59;74;49;Not as warm;WNW;14;54%;47%;6
Phoenix, AZ;89;58;91;61;Mostly sunny, warm;N;6;11%;0%;9
Pittsburgh, PA;72;49;66;41;Turning sunny;NNW;8;46%;12%;7
Portland, ME;70;48;57;42;Cooler with showers;W;6;86%;84%;2
Portland, OR;58;48;58;43;Rain at times;SSW;8;80%;84%;3
Providence, RI;75;51;72;43;Showers and t-storms;WNW;13;68%;64%;3
Raleigh, NC;82;57;81;55;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;57%;54%;6
Reno, NV;55;41;61;38;Clouds and sun;WSW;12;42%;74%;7
Richmond, VA;85;61;78;50;Showers and t-storms;NNE;6;57%;61%;5
Roswell, NM;79;56;71;55;A strong t-storm;SSE;14;78%;82%;7
Sacramento, CA;68;53;64;47;Mainly cloudy;S;9;83%;80%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;59;43;73;52;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;11;32%;4%;7
San Antonio, TX;76;64;79;66;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;77%;45%;5
San Diego, CA;69;56;69;61;Partly cloudy;NNW;8;63%;17%;8
San Francisco, CA;63;54;61;51;A little p.m. rain;SW;10;66%;89%;4
Savannah, GA;77;56;79;57;Partly sunny;N;6;63%;11%;8
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;45;57;44;Occasional rain;SSW;11;76%;86%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;59;39;56;42;A touch of rain;E;9;72%;86%;4
Spokane, WA;58;42;53;42;Spotty showers;ENE;6;80%;92%;2
Springfield, IL;63;42;71;55;Sun, some clouds;SE;7;51%;5%;7
St. Louis, MO;64;42;73;52;Mostly sunny;SE;7;48%;10%;7
Tampa, FL;88;62;88;65;Partly sunny;ENE;7;54%;31%;10
Toledo, OH;64;40;61;44;Mostly sunny;N;5;56%;18%;6
Tucson, AZ;91;54;90;55;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;9%;0%;10
Tulsa, OK;72;53;79;61;Decreasing clouds;SSE;7;63%;33%;4
Vero Beach, FL;81;64;79;64;Spotty showers;ENE;14;64%;84%;8
Washington, DC;85;63;77;51;Not as warm;NNW;11;52%;43%;5
Wichita, KS;69;49;74;59;Partly sunny;S;13;60%;43%;7
Wilmington, DE;82;59;74;48;Not as warm;NW;14;57%;49%;6
