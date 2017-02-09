Police release name of man fatally shot by Baltimore officer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have identified a man fatally shot by an officer during a foot chase.

Police identified the man Thursday in a statement as 18-year-old Curtis Jamal Deal.

Court records show Deal was black.

Police have not released the name or race of the officer who shot Deal on Tuesday.

Police say Deal, who had been arrested three times in the past month on gun and drug charges, jumped out of a car the officer was following and ran. Police say the officer came face-to-face with Deal, who had a gun in his hand, in an alley and fatally shot him.

The officer was wearing a body camera at the time.