Richmond Senior football praised at annual banquet

ROCKINGHAM — Opening words from principal Jim Butler and county superintendent Dr. Cindy Goodman kicked off the Richmond Senior football team’s annual banquet Thursday evening.

Athletic director Ricky Young would then recognize those in the school and in the community who play a “very important” role in program’s success before Butler returned to the podium to hand out academic awards.

Each year, the student-athletes with the highest GPAs in their respective classes are acknowledged for their hard work in the classroom and on the field. The four recognized at Thursday’s banquet were Noah Altman (freshman), Trevor Whittington (sophomore), Daryn Mason (junior) and Zach Branch (senior).

Altman, who played quarterback on the Ninth-Grade team, boasts the highest average in the program with a 5.0 GPA. Whittington was a linebacker for the junior varsity team that won the conference championship this past season. The sophomore currently has a 4.56 GPA.

Mason played every position on the varsity offensive line throughout the team’s 13 games. His 4.8 average leads the junior class and is second-best in the program. Branch is at the top of his class for the second consecutive year, as the senior wide receiver boasts a 4.46 GPA.

Following the presentation of the academic awards, each class was called up to the podium.

Patrick Hope (JV offensive coordinator) introduced the freshmen, William Fly (JV head coach) was responsible for the sophomore class, Andrae Jacobs (linebacker/special teams) talked about the juniors and Steve Burdeau (offensive coordinator) capped it off by introducting the seniors.

Burdeau acknowledged the team’s managers right before Young ended the ceremony with the presentation of the William E. Eutsler Award — which, according to Young, is voted on by the coaches and given to a player who is well-rounded and puts the team first.

Senior defensive lineman Jamal Rush received the award.

“It’s exciting to get to see these kids and just enjoy it,” new coach Bryan Till said of the banquet. “It’s good to see the community support these kids. That’s a lot of fun.”

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. at 910-817-2673 and follow the sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond Senior athletic director Ricky Young, left, hands the William E. Eutsler Award to senior defensive lineman Jamal Rush during the football team’s annual banquet Thursday evening. The award, which is named after the school’s first-ever athletic director, is given to an athlete who is well-rounded and has the tendency to put the team first.