Basketball: Richmond Senior splits games at Pinecrest

SOUTHERN PINES — The Richmond Senior varsity basketball teams split their games at Pinecrest on Tuesday. Leon Zeigler and Tone Diggs led the boys team to a 77-67 victory, while the girls team fell 57-43 after making a run in the final period.

Lady Raiders’ late push falls short

Trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, Richmond went on a 9-0 run that helped it get within 10 points for the first time since the opening period.

Layne Maultsby knocked down a 3-pointer, Alexis Swiney went full court for a layup, Veronica Griffin made two free throws and Maultsby scored another bucket in order to cut the team’s deficit to just six points.

The Lady Raiders would only score one point in last two minutes, however. It would watch Pinecrest hold the ball in order to run time off the game clock and make its free throws when at the charity stripe.

Richmond (9-10, 4-5 SEC) couldn’t buy a basket in the first eight minutes, as it went into the second quarter trailing 18-4. Maultsby’s jumper right before time expired gave the Lady Raiders their first field goal of the game. Their first two points came on free throws from Swiney and Kennedy Alexander.

Once Richmond turned up the pressure in the second half, Pinecrest began to turn the ball over at a higher rate. The Lady Raiders scored a quarter-best 19 points after trailing 37-14 at the break. They were also able to hold the Lady Patriots to a quarter-low six points in the third.

Pinecrest (13-8, 6-3 SEC) came up with a crucial offensive rebound during Richmond’s late run and Keayna McLaughlin was able to take advantage of it — scoring two of her eight fourth-quarter points. She would finish with a game-high 22 points.

For Richmond, Swiney scored a team-high nine points. Maultsby, Zelda McLaughlin and Mya Holiday each scored seven points, Griffin chipped in six, Zariah Williams added four and Alexander scored three.

Raiders hand Patriots 3rd loss of season

Although one of Richmond’s leading scorers, senior guard C.J. McDaniel, fouled out with 55 seconds left in the first half, the Raiders became the third team to take down the Patriots this season.

Zeigler opened with a deep 3-pointer on Richmond’s first possesion. The senior guard, who finished with a team-high 17 points, was a key part in the Raiders’ smothering defense in the opening stanza.

Pinecrest struggled to get the ball past half court at first, falling behing 7-0 before coach Ben Snyder was forced to call for a timeout. A 3-pointer from Richard Johnson was the home team’s first bucket of the game.

Richmond (17-5, 6-3 SEC) raced out to a 18-9 lead after one, but Pinecrest would make things interesting before the break. The Patriots went on a 12-2 run to open the second quarter in order to tie the game up at 20-all. Free throws from Jordan Tillman at the 2:31 mark broke Richmond’s scoring drought.

Pinecrest (20-3, 7-2 SEC) would take the lead on a Jamaan Bailey shot from deep, but Butler would answer with a three of his own to give Richmond its lead back. The two teams would go back and forth until a Malik Flowers floater and a Zeigler layup gave the Raiders a 32-29 advantage at the half.

The Raiders would lead 51-49 after the third quarter before separating themselves in the final minutes. Donnie Heath’s 3-pointer brought Pinecrest within one, but an answer from Malik Bailey a few possessions later sealed the deal.

Diggs scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and Jordan Tillman added 10.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. at 910-817-2673 and follow the sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s Mya Holiday comes down with a rebound against Pinecrest on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders made a late effort but eventually fell 57-43 on the road. http://yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_rsz_dsc_7298.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond Senior’s Mya Holiday comes down with a rebound against Pinecrest on Tuesday. The Lady Raiders made a late effort but eventually fell 57-43 on the road.

