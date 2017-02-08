Richmond Senior football announces 2017 schedule

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior football team’s schedule for the 2017 season has been released.

With Seventy-First and Jack Britt rejoining the conference this fall, Richmond will play four non-conference teams before facing seven SEC opponents — as opposed to the six non-conference, five conference-game schedule it has followed in the past years.

Richmond will start the year off on the road, travelling to Reagan in the season opener. The following week, the Raiders will host the defending state champions Wake Forest, who went undefeated this past season and shutout Page 29-0 in the championship game.

Games against Pine Forest (away) and Butler (home) in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively, will wrap up the team’s out-of-conference schedule. The Raiders will enjoy a bye week before they begin playing conference opponents.

“Great challenges, but with that we get great opportunities to prove ourselves,” coach Bryan Till said. “If we really want to be state champions then we have to be excited about the opportunity to play state championship-caliber teams.”

Richmond will open SEC play with back-to-back home games against Purnell Swett and Pinecrest, respectively, and then travel to Jack Britt. The last time Richmond and Jack Britt met, the Raiders came away with a close 29-28 victory in the second round of the 2015 state playoffs.

Hoke County, Lumberton and Seventy-First will be the Richmond’s next three opponents before ending the regular season at Scotland — where it will be looking to put an end to the six-year drought. The 4AA State Playoffs begin the following Friday, Nov. 10.

Below is a full list of the football team’s schedule for the 2017 season:

Aug. 18 – at Reagan (Pfafftown)

Aug. 25 – vs. Wake Forest

Sept. 1 – at Pine Forest (Fayetteville)

Sept. 8 – vs. Butler

Sept. 15 – Bye week

Sept. 22 – vs. Purnell Swett

Sept. 29 – vs. Pinecrest

Oct. 6 – at Jack Britt (Fayetteville)

Oct. 13 – at Hoke (Raeford)

Oct. 20 – vs. Lumberton

Oct. 27 – vs. Seventy-First

Nov. 3 – at Scotland (Laurinburg)

Nov. 10 – First round of NCHSAA State Playoffs (TBD)

