Richmond Senior boys win Anson County Shootout for 2nd straight year

WADESBORO — The Richmond Senior boys basketball team won the Anson County Shootout for the second year in a row Wednesday evening.

Tournament MVP Leon Zeigler finished with 17 points on the night, Jamel Baldwin scored all 14 of his points in the first half and the Raiders cruised to a 112-93 win over Anson in the championship game.

De’Oliver Smith, who scored 9 points on the night, was named to the All-Tournament team.

“Great win before the holidays,” coach David Laton said. “It’s the second straight year the Anson tournament championship is going home (with us).”

Similar to Tuesday’s win over Parkwood, Richmond came alive in the third quarter and separated itself from the competition. Malik Flowers hustled back on defense and made a huge block at the 5:20 mark, which led to a C.J. McDaniel three-pointer and the Raiders taking a 63-49 lead.

“We just threw the gasoline on the fire and really got after it,” Laton added. “We’re getting better in our press. We were really sharing the ball well, looking for each other. Anson played better tonight.”

Jordan Tillman’s layup with a little more than three minutes left in the game put Richmond at the century mark. Wednesday’s win marked the sixth time in eight games the Raiders have scored 100 or more points.

Richmond (7-1) now prepares for the Holiday in the Pines tournament next week, where it will face East Carteret in the first round on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Lady Raiders fall short in championship

For the first 14 minutes of Wednesday night’s game, it looked as if the Richmond Senior girls basketball team was on track to take down Anson and be crowned champions of the 2016 Anson County Shootout.

However, Anson began to rally when Revie Byars and Cassandra Bennett combined to score six consecutive points on its way to a 25-21 lead in the second quarter. The Lady Bearcats continued to put the ball in the basket and they never looked back, grabbing a 78-67 victory in the tournament’s championship game.

“We didn’t get some defensive stops early on that we should’ve gotten,” coach Rosalind McDonald said.

Zelda McLaughlin had a game-high and season-high 19 points for the Lady Raiders. Williams scored eight of her 12 points in the second half, while Keiona Love knocked down three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on her way to a season-high 10 points.

Alexander, a sophomore who has come on strong for Richmond lately, finished the night with 10 points and a handful of offensive rebounds.

“Kennedy’s a very young player and we’re very excited about having her this year and for the next couple of years,” McDonald said after the team’s win Tuesday evening. “She’s really coming into herself right now. Understanding what her strengths are and just really working with those…she’s just doing an amazing job.”

While the boys team competes in the Holiday in the Pines Tournament next week, the Lady Raiders will use the break to work on some of the things they’ve been focusing on all year.

“Ball handling, defensive positioning and shooting,” McDonald added.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond Senior’s Zariah Williams prepares to defend Anson’s Calvina Bennett during the second half of the Anson County Shootout championship game. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

The Richmond Senior boys basketball team gather to take a picture after defeating Anson 112-93 in Wednesday night’s championship game. For the second year in a row, the Raiders were crowned champions of the Anson County Shootout.

