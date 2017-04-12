LETTER: Return to sane foreign policy

About a week after the August 2013 chemical attack by Syria’s military on Syrian civilians, Donald Trump tweeted counsel that President Obama would need congressional authority before bombing Syria, suggesting that we would incur more debt and, possibly, a long conflict. All of that became less concerning as an emotional President Trump launched cruise missiles in response to another chemical attack by Bashar al-Assad a few days ago.

I commend Robert Lee for his overview about Syria on April 8. It provides a good starting point for discussion among readers.

Mr. Trump’s decision to attack, and Mr. Obama’s 2013 decision not to, begs the question: which response is correct? Only time’s passage will really answer. Further, where is Congress in this matter? It is fair, and necessary, to question: “What is the U.S.’s interest, here?” in any foreign action on behalf of America, especially involving our military.

Beyond military action, Congress — already prone to foreign aid stinginess — should grapple with the asylum/refugee questions typically collateral to extensive military operations.

President George H.W. Bush linked threats to western oil access and humanitarian concerns; then achieved congressional support and world assistance before pursuing the successful Persian Gulf war of 1990-91. Ill – defined purposes and shoddy planning contributed to less successful forays into Afghanistan and Iraq over a decade later. Surely, those influenced the thinking of Obama, and even Trump, on Syria, later on.

For Americans of the not-too-distant past, politics stopped at the ocean’s edge. Foreign policy was the domain of knowledgeable State Department officials, and a Congress willing to debate and hammer their proposals into policy. Emotion was channeled through that process before making its way into the payloads of Air Force bombers.

The “Who lost China?” debate of the 1950s became a meme for political finger-pointing in U.S. foreign policy and has persisted, in some form, since.

It is time for politicians and citizens to acknowledge that China, Vietnam, the Middle East, et al, were never ours to lose, and return to sane foreign policy making.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham