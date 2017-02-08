LETTER: Religion will not save anyone

To the editor:

I pray you will print this letter because our R.C. Journal is the only chance given to me to say things after praying and asking the Holy Spirit to help me obey God.

People are caught up in what is going on in Washington, D.C. How changes will effect our country and the world. Being divided in the home, family, church, business, community or our country will reap great harm and sin.

God came in the form of his son Jesus to die on the cross to pay for the sins of all who will believe, repent and accept him as Lord and Savior. The only way to go to Heaven and not Hell is by the blood and His amazing grace.

From the start of the Bible until today, we see the results of good leaders who obeyed God and evil leaders who obeyed the devil.

Our Bible teaches that the nations and all that forget God will go to Hell and the word of God is true. No one can add or take away from God’s word and what I say next will upset many.

Religion will not save anyone. Some teach that Joseph Smith wrote the book of Revelations. Others teach Heaven, but preach no hell and judgement. The graves of Buddha, Muhammad, Confucius still hold their bones. Only the tomb of Jesus, our resurrected Lord, is empty. He is today of the right hand of God, but soon to return for the rapture.

True saved Christians are not appointed to the wrath of God that will soon come after the church is gone. If you think we have world problems now, this is a picnic compared to what will come.

Will people of other faiths go to Heaven? Yes! But they will be saved b the blood of Jesus. There is no other way to our father but by him.

I love all people. I judge no one. I have at times been a great sinner, out of God’s will — and at times, my mind. Thank God my past is under the blood.

Other than being forgiven, God has blessed me to preach in our country and halfway around the world — even in combat to people of every faith. The message always the cross and Jesus.

Before Jesus returns, I think it was May 15, 1948, or ‘47, had to happen. For Israel had to be recognized again as a state and country by the world.

There is nothing left to keep Jesus from coming again to be fulfilled in the Bible. I preached Daniel 12:4 in 1962. That is where we are today. I would still preach it now.

God saves us to be his extended life on Earth today. We must ell everyone God loves them, wants to save them, but also to warn them of a real eternal Hell if they refuse him.

If this makes you mad, don’t blame the Richmond County Journal. My number is in the the old phone book. I love you, God loves you much more. There is nothing greater in this life we could do than to reach lost people for our Lord. Please look around you and see hurting, lost souls that you can help. Without God, where would we be?

Joe Lyerly

Rockingham