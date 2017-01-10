LETTER: Obama’s legacy not that bad

To the editor:

Sadly, neither Robert Lee on Jan. 7, nor a regular contributor on Jan. 5, seem able to remove their blinders and grant an ounce of due credit to the president. I would join those good citizens in some fair criticism of our departing chief executive, for no leader on any level is without fault, but endless disparagement simply wears on credibility.

Mr. Lee’s description of a “total letdown and lost hope … in this present administration” evoked consideration of two upticks in the national unemployment rate that bracketed President Obama’s two terms. In January 2009, following the report of 524,000 lost jobs, the unemployment rate rose from 7.3 percent to 7.8 percent, on its way to 10 percent, before the Obama stimulus.

In contrast, just a few days ago, that same rate ticked up from 4.6 percent to 4.7 percent on the heels of a “disappointing” report of 156,000 new jobs. It was hard to imagine that kind of disappointment eight years ago, but surely Mr. Lee would agree that it’s a comparatively better way to be “letdown!”

A recent Kaiser Family Foundation study indicates that about one in four non-elderly Americans has some medical condition that could preclude them from health insurance without ACA protections. Surely Mr. Lee and that esteemed regular contributor are prepared, in their near-future offerings, to help guide Congress and the new president through the tricky minefield of ACA repeal and (don’t forget) replace.

As for the Jan. 5 reference to Karl Marx, in light of Mr. Putin’s attempts to hack and influence our national election — assuredly not in Hillary Clinton’s favor — does the contributor perceive, at least, some sense of irony ?

I certainly join both writers, however, in wishing only the very best to this, as to any, new president.

Douglas Smith

Rockingham