LETTER: Finally and at last

To the editor:

I believe to my soul that we now have a real leader of America. Now I know he has not been sworn in yet, but even his words are bringing great comfort and much, much hope for us all.

Just look at how everything we buy now is inflated beyond belief. Our money goes nowhere anymore because of Obama and the Democratic leadership.

Obama started out eight years ago to make a big name for himself. Well, he certainly did. That is called “a big flop.”

He brought that little youngin’ on the TV and wanted it to look like he was going to save humanity.

Well, all he has done was to shut down America. His healthcare plan stopped all business from hiring full-time. And that, brothers and sisters, has put everybody in the poor house.

People can try to build him up, but we can all see the empty businesses. Now, how will they explain that? Fifty million on food stamps? Empty homes everywhere? The country full of low-wage workers from another country?

Even our government is having to keep them up!

We have got no social security raises under Barack Obama! Why would anybody try to build him up now?

And not only America, he has screwed up the rest of the world. How can they explain that?

Even if he draws a red line for our adversaries, he only runs and hides. And then he will stay hid til the dust blows over.

Now let me tell you, I believe we have a real leader even before he moves in the White House. I believe we can all see that even now. Now we can all have hope and faith in our country again!

Please say a prayer for America and the rest of the world this Christmas. Our Lord is mightier and stronger than any enemy we have ever encountered. America can be great again if we just remember that.

Fred S. Caudle

Rockingham