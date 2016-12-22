LETTER: Blaming Dems will soon fall on deaf ears

To the editor:

A regular contributor to this space recently poked yet another finger into the eyes of President Obama, Hillary Clinton and Democrats in general.

Although a good-natured sort who seems to enjoy the give and take here, perhaps that will be his swan song as influential Democrats will be hard to find in the new Congress and administration.

In preparing his future offerings here, I wish this writer well as he picks up a different torch after Jan. 20. Given the complexities and challenges of global issues, of our government’s role in healthcare coverage, and of our national debt — to name but a few — I suspect he will experience moments of interesting mental calisthenics and rhetorical contortion as he wrestles to explain the incoming government. Blaming President Obama and Democrats will very soon fall upon deaf ears. If his contributions are convincing, however, readers should take heart as, likely, our country will be doing well.

The toxic nature of modern political campaigns, and the insatiable appetites of opinion media, have helped make it so difficult for citizens of different persuasions to enjoy civil conversations and find common ground. It’s a worthy challenge, though. It can be a teachable moment for Democrats to set a different tone after lamenting the treatment of their agendas at state and national levels over the past five or six years; and, it is likewise true for Republicans coaxing support as they prepare to lead.

Let us hope the “great” America promised by our new president is, truly, one that will appeal to all.