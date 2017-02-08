TAR HEEL VIEW: NCAA running out of patience on HB2 repeal

The goal is still within reach, but time is ticking away.

State lawmakers are facing renewed pressure to repeal House Bill 2, the unenforceable transgender bathroom ban that’s cost North Carolina an estimated half-billion dollars, before college sports leagues impose a crushing six-year penalty.

The North Carolina Sports Association warned legislators in a Monday letter that the NCAA already anticipates taking the Tar Heel State off its athletic calendar for next year and has started reviewing bids for the 2018-19 through 2021-22 seasons. The NCAA and Atlantic Coast Conference moved tournaments out of state last year in protest after calling for HB2’s repeal.

In the letter, Scott Dupree wrote that the bid process will begin in mid-February and continue through month’s end. If lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper can’t remove HB2 from the lawbooks before then, Dupree said the state “will be faced with a six-year drought of NCAA championships in North Carolina.”

UNC men’s basketball head coach Roy Williams lambasted the “stupid rule that we have in our state” after his Tar Heels dispatched Notre Dame 83-76 on Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

House Bill 2 is a stupid rule indeed. In decreeing that people should use the public restrooms, changing rooms and showers that match the gender listed on their birth certificate, Republican lawmakers took a symbolic swipe at Charlotte’s bid to extend restroom choice to transgender people.

While HB2 does block Charlotte from enacting an expanded nondiscrimination ordinance, the headline-hogging part of the law is weak and ineffectual. There are no penalties for using the wrong restroom, and there is no state potty police. The bathroom ban can’t even be enforced, yet its existence has cost us hundreds of millions in lost revenue from sporting events, concerts and corporate boycotts.

Republican legislative leaders remain locked in a tense stalemate with the new Democratic governor, who says anything less than a full repeal is unacceptable.

Senate leader Phil Berger sponsored a compromise bill in December that would have scrapped HB2 and imposed a moratorium on local nondiscrimination laws to prevent Charlotte or another city from adopting the kind of LGBT-friendly rules that House Bill 2 was written to short-circuit.

If that deal’s still on the table, Cooper and legislative Democrats should take it. In a Dillon Rule state like North Carolina, all authority cities and counties have is derived from the legislature. A temporary freeze on fractious social issues — Berger’s bill even called it a “cooling-off period” — is hardly an onerous burden.

Sen. Jeff Jackson, D-Mecklenburg, has introduced a “clean repeal” bill with Sens. Angela Bryant, D-Nash, and Floyd McKissick, D-Durham. With no Republican co-sponsors, that legislation is likely to languish.

We call on lawmakers of both parties to craft an acceptable compromise that will erase the folly of House Bill 2 from our proud state and show the NCAA we’re a serious contender for future tournaments.

— The Wilson Times