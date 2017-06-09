Both sides of a soldier’s story

I wish to tell you a tale of two soldiers from different sides during World War II. One of our own American soldiers, the other a German soldier of the Hitler Youth Brigade. Both were nothing more than children at the outbreak of the war. Both were caught up in a war started by men gone mad with power and a quest to conquer the world. The brutality that both would see can, at this point in history, only be imagined. Truly a nightmare from the bowels of Hell. Both were children in mind and heart. Both of their young hearts, in time, would be torn out and replaced with the steel of a tried and true warrior. Their minds and memory would keep the horror fresh as it was on their first days of battle, even after 40 years had come and gone. I was privileged to have know both of these men. I, myself, was a young man at the time and the past means a lot to me, even more now because I have a better understanding of the world. I have always loved military history.

I never looked upon this German soldier as an enemy of America, even though I know he fought against the Russians and not our troops. I know others would call him an enemy, but we can not live in the past for all time to come. These written words were related to me in the late ’70s. Hans had been just like any other child; at the age of 13, he was a school boy in Berlin. This was in 1943. As the German war machine was falling apart and pulling back toward their borders, the German loses were incredible.

It was at this time the children and old men were pulled into the war — it was about survival. The Germans had almost destroyed Russia, but now the tables were turned. It was all about vengeance for the Russian soldiers and total destruction of Germany. The German brutality was unspeakable. Now the payback would come. For Hans, his childhood was over, for now he was a member of the Hitler Youth. This was not his choice. He was pulled from the arms of his mother and sent to the front lines. Hans had told me several stories but there were two that sat in my mind for all these years. I cannot tell you anymore than what he told me.

The first that comes to mind was an account of, as he put it, a beautiful day. For him, a beautiful day was one when he was not wet, cold and hungry. He had stated that fear was always with him. On this day, they had been pulled off the front line. They had pulled back to a so-called quiet area. They thought they were safe for the moment. As they sat on the bank of a nameless river in late 1944, he and several other young boys ate hunks of black bread and talked of being home with their families. It was at that point Hans started seeing small twigs dropping out of the top of the tree that they were sitting under. Still, the boys talked, thinking nothing of it. It was only moments later that all of the conversation would come to a halt and the reason for the twigs falling would be apparent. After a larger limb fell — along with a spent bullet — did they realize that they were the target of a Russian sniper on the other side of the river. The sniper was taken out with a mortar round.

The second story is of selflessness and the desire to save others. Sometime in 1945, at the age of 15, Hans had been reassigned to a self-propelled 88-mm gun unit along with several other young boys. They were somewhere in the Black Forest of Germany. At this time, all of the other guns had been knocked out by Russian T-34 tanks. There was but one gun crew of kids left. I say kids in age only, because these children had seen more horror than any child should have ever had to look at. But that is war. As the 88-mm took up their last and final position, a Russian tank column was seen.

The sergeant in charge was all of 19 years old. He told all the other boys to go deeper into the forest. He did not expect to live and was trying to save the other boys. As the column advanced, the sergeant fired his gun, the lead T-34 was destroyed, blocking the road. The tank in the rear of the column was hit and destroyed. At that time, the other tanks could not traverse their own guns because of the trees on the side of the road, they were doomed. The sergeant now fired from front to rear taking out all of the remaining T-34 tanks.

Hans of course survived the war, but the scars would remain for the rest of his life. He lived for years right here in Richmond County.

Tom was a bit older than Hans, but still a child when he joined the Army in 1940. He had lied about his age — he was but 16. Tom would not come home until 1946 — not by choice, either. Tom would first see action in North Africa at the Kasserine Pass in early 1943. The United States would taste defeat at the hands of Rommel in this German offensive. More than 1,000 American soldiers were killed and hundreds taken prisoner. Tom was slightly wounded but he did not leave his unit.

The next action Tom would see would be in the Mediterranean theater. This would be in the invasion of Sicily in mid-1943. By late 1943, Tom was part of the Allied invasion of the Italian mainland. Our troops fought to clear Italy and would lose between 60,000 and 70,000 brave men. As luck would have it, Tom was wounded for a second time. He refused to leave his fellow solders, again.

On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Tom was all of 19 years old as he stormed ashore at Omaha Beach. Tom was part of the 16th Regiment of the First Division, also know as the “Big Red One.” This unit was almost decimated — they were truly fighting for their lives. They had been told by their unit commander two kinds of people are going to stay on this beach: The dead and those who are going to die! There was no room to land reinforcements. They had to get off the beach and they did so.

They made it through Normandy and on into Belgium. Lucky Tom was in a sector by the name of Ardennes. They had made it to the town of Bastogne. Tom would be wounded for the third time on December 18 — this was at the Battle of the Bulge. This time, he had no choice but to stay with his men, as they were surrounded. By the end of the month, Patton’s 3rd Army would break through the German lines. During January of 1945, the First Infantry would attack and take and hold the Remagen bridge. In April of 1945, they marched into Czechoslovakia. At this time, Tom was wounded for the fourth and last time.

For Tom, the war was over at this point. The war would last another four months and end on May 8, 1945. Of the 43,000 men who would serve in the Big Red One, 21,000 would be casualties. Almost 50 percent of the troops were killed or wounded. Sixteen Medals Of Honor would go to these brave men for their actions in battle.

Even though these men would never meet, they were brothers in arms. Neither chose what took place in their young lives. Tom would come home and never again leave the river hills of Tennessee. For good or bad, this was a soldier’s story.

Robert Lee is a concerned citizen and U.S. Marine veteran who owns and operates Rockingham Guns and Ammo. His column appears here each Saturday.

