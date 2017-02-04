Going forward, not backward

Go in the peace of Christ, President Trump. The ongoing human struggle against poverty an inhumanity is a daunting fight of wills that must be overcome. Some see this as the cold hard facts of the world at large, while some see nothing but their own needs, and be damned the rest of us.

It’s more than that — it’s about all of us having something to look forward to. Go forward with the desire of all America to truly be a great nation that the world respects. Show respect and, in return, receive respect. For those who have no concept of this way of thinking, then you will be lost in your one-sided view of how things should take place. For it truly is a two-sided path we travel. There are many side roads that we have traveled in the past 20 years that need to be closed down, for the good of all. The main path to prosperity is there for all of us to travel together as a nation. Once we have taken care of our people’s need, then of course look to the world’s needy — but never before taking care of our own.

Foremost, rebuild our economy with good-paying jobs for all. Not just for the wealthy, but for the working man and woman that has see their wages go down and not grow in the past 20 years. The government of the past would have told us — and did — that there is no inflation. Come to the grocery stores with me and I will show the damn non-inflation in the cost. Meat, milk and bread, the things that we all live off of, going through the roof in price — but there is no inflation. I desire only one thing and that is for the people to be just told the truth. We see the truth. We are not as blind as the politicians wish we were. The people showed this in a new awaking of the people’s will to fight for their self-preservation. The worker saw his and her own future of despair if we did not climb out of the hole that we had been put into 24 years ago.

The North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement took too much from the country. It took everything from the county. Remember all the mills that we had up and running? I remember a time that seems long ago now. But during that time, if you quit your job at 7 a.m. on a Monday morning, you had another one by 7 p.m. that same day. No more is this true. For if you have a job in this day and time, you’d better keep it until you have already been hired by another employer. The day of just walking off your job because you got your feelings hurt is long gone. It’s a fool’s move to quit a job that is paying your bills. But that is where the rub comes in. Some of the employers know this and they push their employees too hard. This attitude, one day, will come back to haunt them — hopefully in the near future, with more jobs for the people.

The workers are the backbone of our economy. Reason why, they are the consumers of what we produce. As I have said in the past, the only thing that is produced in this country today is mistakes. That has to change — for the people and the nation as a whole. We must, at all costs, rebuild the very guts of this country: our roads, our bridges and waterways. All these things that I write about are falling apart, to one degree or the other. Will it take the collapse of a major bridge to open up the eyes of the powers that be? Not just this present administration, but all of them for the past 40 years have dropped the ball on this, our infrastructure. This is a simple start. These are things that we see everyday; this is the reality of our country.

We all know that these jobs really are shovel-ready, not an illusion as in the past shovel-ready jobs with the waste of one trillion dollars of the taxpayers’ money. No more promises, no more illusions, just get it done. We all know these jobs are really there. They do not have to be created, now produce. I know some things move slowly. Why? It seems Trump has hit the ground running. Will it last? Will he produce? Or will it be just the same old song and dance number we have seen for the past 40 years. It better not be. I see the American people coming unhinged every day, the left moreso than the right. It’s not about the advancement of the country in their eyes. It’s more about their party and what the country can do for them, and not what they need to be doing to help their own country as a whole.

I have, just like you, seen people who could get nothing done while it was no problem for others. If you don’t try then you don’t do. If you don’t do, then what’s the reason for holding the office of president? Too many people are not happy with the rate that Trump has advanced with his executive orders. Tough. Get over it. It’s not the first time executive orders have been used, now is it? With the use of executive orders, he has not hurt the country. He has merely pushed forward in an attempt to getting our head above the water line. Give him that one chance. I did not say two of three. Just one. If he can’t get it done, we can all go to the fire with him. Roast Trump, that rhymes with Roast Rump and that is what he will be if he can not prove himself.

A lot hype and showmanship has gone into this power play. Can it all be an illusion? I am so tired of the illusions that Washington has fed us for so many years. We can not place hope on but one man — for if we do, then we could be let down once again. We the people are the ones who need to grow in power. We have that power; but to grow that power, we have to have solidarity among us all. Not just one color or one or two groups, but unity with all. I just wish “some people” could understand if Trump fails, the people get nothing out of the deal other than more hardship. The ones who don’t care are the well-heeled, the ones who never had to worry if they had the gas in their car to get to work. Never the thought of, “Do I have enough money for my child’s school lunch.” Most of these people have no understanding of what it is to be the working poor of this country. If they had ever suffered and forgot, then shame on them.

Those people need to get the thought out of their minds that they could never fall from their high perch. What goes up will come down in time. That is one of life’s promises to us all. You can count on it.

One problem that I see for Trump is his perceived arrogance. This might not be the true picture that is being shown to the country and the world . It might be the simple fact that the man is just that confidant in his abilities. Regardless of the direction that you see the country going, he does appear to be a power house. But will it last? Only Father Time will show what is to come for Trump and this great nation. But as we all know, we must for the future generations of Americans all go forward and not a single one backwards. The loss would be to great.

