Inauguration and what it should mean

Yes, we all know at the inauguration it all comes down to one thing: being the president-elect accepting the office of president of the United States of America, only after swearing an oath of allegiance to the United States.

But it’s more than that. The president has a large part on this day. One thing, the inauguration is not entirely about the president and his party — it’s about the people. It is our celebration of coming together. Truly the inauguration is a ceremony designed to mark the first day of, in this case, a new president. It is a new beginning, the starting point of new hope and advancement for the country as a whole.

A gift of hope with new words and new meanings. One must state to themselves: “If the gift of hope has strings attached, then it is not a gift; it’s a deal.” We all know that Trump is very famous for his deals worldwide. I question early on what kind of deal we’re really going to get. Do we agree with his terms? More importantly, do we really know what they are? Implications are confusing. We can’t let them stay implied, they must be stated. That’s a very important aspect of what is to come for the country. We must be able to see more into this new administration. There must be no closed doors to the people. A new openness.

At this moment the world watches. Our enemies are laughing not at our government. They are laughing at our people and just how damn foolish we look to the world. They are laughing because they see us falling apart and pulling apart. At the rate we are going, we will not last another 40 years as the United States of America. Mark my words. It does not have to be. Stand firm, stand strong and you better damn well stand together. This B.S. backbiting because a small percentage is not happy with the outcome of the election and the inauguration — they need to just deal with it and use that energy to pull us back together as one.

These celebrities, along with the unknowns, need to go back into their make-believe worlds. Where perfect people with perfect lives live. Because they damn well do not live in this world of reality with the rest of us. We know what it is to scratch and scrape. A hard-scrabble life is all most of us have ever known. I say, to those who would try to push the wedge that is already there between the people even deeper, we’re fed up with you. Beware, we do not have to go to your new movies, we do not have to buy your new songs. It would be so easy to kick these people in the guts. Don’t buy anything from them for a year. Watch the movies that you have already bought with your hard-earned over-taxed dollar.

Cut off DirecTV, put Dish out of business along with all cable companies. You know for yourself it’s the same old programming day after day and it’s getting worse. You’re being over-charged every day .

Why? So these delusional actors can live their fantasy lives that only exist for this so-called “cream of the crop.” The crop has gone rotten, only because we gave them the money to do so. We can take that money back from those who wish to sow discord between the people and the political parties. Throw these bums out also. Look at the ones who have made millions off of you that are anti-gun — but all of their movies seem to be nothing but bang bang shoot ‘em-ups.

Nothing but killing taking place in these fast-paced blood-and-guts movies. Now we wonder: Why do people act the way they do? Why are people so violent? It’s because of a bunch of dumbed-down idiots, that being us. That’s why. We, along with our children, have had our heads and minds turned to mush. We sit in front of what I call the idiot box (the TV) for hours on end or in front of the computer. Now go to Facebook and tell the world “I’m going to take a shower and go shopping for 4 hours.” Come rob me, please. I just told you everything about my personal life. It’s all because of the people that we have let come into our homes and minds, that has made our lives the way they are today. These are the people who wish to impose their will upon us all.

In the past, I have written that we do not live under a democracy or a republic — but a dictatorship. That dictatorship being 545 politicians, the president and the Supreme Court. I take the time now to say just how wrong I have been in those numbers. Those new numbers actually are thousands. That reason being the shadow people. The people that we will never see, but still they are there. They sit in the background, never for their faces to be seen and very few will ever have their names come to the surface. These are the people that want power over all of us. These people, as I have in the past talked about are Corporate America. These are the controllers of our daily life. These are the people who control what you eat and if you eat. These are the merchants of death. These that run the pharmaceutical companies. The ones who price your medicine to the point of: Do I buy my heart medicine or do I pay the rent? Or just die.

It’s now all about the players on the field — and believe me, you and I are not one of the players. We are the played. We dance to the player’s fiddle. It’s all about their tune, not yours. So now we come back to the inauguration. Will we allow these few, and not the masses, to have power over our lives? Or will we give back as good as we receive? I say no. Do not go that low. I do say call the people together on our inauguration day. It’s ours, so prove it.

This is our America. We are Americans, so let us all prove it. We’ve done it before, we can do it again. Just take the time to remember back to one horrible day in September 2001. We got hit hard, but it did not break us. We all stood together and told our enemies: “We’re coming after you, and we’re going to kill you” — and we did. That same pride in our people, our country and our way of life has to come back. If it does not, our enemies will destroy us all from within. One America. The people’s America. Not the America that the elite wishes to create. That is not the future America that I wish to see for our children. Again, for all of us, I beg of you: Do not allow the few to rule over the masses. The gift of hope that Trump wishes to give us can not have strings attached, we do not want that gift. Unity, go forward together for the betterment of the nation. Is that idea so damn hard to understand? Really.

In closing, I do not respond to critics online. It’s senseless on my part. Everyone has an opinion and that’s fine with me. My column is my opinion, like it or not. One of my critics has said about me that I just don’t get it, I’m wrong about everything. Maybe you just don’t get it. I am not a professional writer. I am of the common folk. I do not wish to stand above others, as you do. I do the best I can. I am only a human man. May God go to your heart.

Robert Lee is a concerned citizen and U.S. Marine veteran who owns and operates Rockingham Guns and Ammo. His column appears here each Saturday.

http://yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_RobertLee_newmug-2.jpg