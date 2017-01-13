Celebrities should stick to their art, not political posturing

My wife and I don’t watch award shows. We figure since we aren’t getting any awards and no one we know is getting any awards, what’s the use in watching? It used to be, on these shows, someone got an award for something somebody else thought was good and the rest of us had to watch them receive their award. Neither my wife nor I are voting members of any academy of any sort, so we don’t have a dog in the fight. Lately, though, it seems as if the giving of awards has taken a back seat. Better yet, it’s taken that third row of seats. You know, the one where you put one of the kids when they can’t get along with each other.

The award show now has become a venue for political posturing. It has become a venue where a celebrity who has made a movie where they portray a space alien feels the need to educate us on social mores, political issues and the state of the nation. The last time I checked, that was the job for our leaders, not someone who spent ninety minutes naked getting eaten by sharks in high definition, 70mm Cinemascope. When receiving their award for the movie where they got devoured by sharks, simply say thank you and sit down. You might want to thank the people who made the movie with you and the folks that saw it. That, I think, would be okay. I don’t really care who you voted for and why. I don’t care what you think the government is doing and what your thoughts on the direction of the nation are. I just spent $10 to see you get eaten by a shark on the big screen. The attention I was paying you ended the moment the credits started rolling.

I am not a celebrity. I probably never will be, but there are a few of you who read this column and look forward to what I have to say. I try to entertain, and sometimes I do. You really don’t need or want to hear my political leanings. I will not say publicly whether I am a Republican or Democrat. I voted in the last election and that’s all I am going to say. I don’t have the time or energy to go into why I voted for one and not the other.

I don’t need a celebrity telling me I made a bad choice or commending my choice. At almost 50 years old, I think I can make my decisions for myself. We are nearing the inauguration of a new president. Whether you like him or hate him, he’s been elected and we just have to see what the next four years are going to bring. That’s about it. There is nothing a celebrity can tell me that can convince me one way or another. We’ll just have to see what happens.

Meryl Streep spent her entire speech for her lifetime achievement award professing her dislike for Donald Trump and going on about how this country is going to Hell in a handbasket. Remember folks, Meryl Streep does not set policy for the government. Ted Nugent spent the better part of eight years lambasting President Obama. Remember folks, it is not recommended you take political advice from the guy who sang “Cat Scratch Fever.” If you are receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award, accept the award for your achievements. Save your political garbage for the afterparty when you are drunk and stupid and no one is really listening to you anyway.

A lot of folks say they are boycotting movies and television shows because of the political leanings of the stars. Well, that’s dumb. I like movies and television shows and I can put aside the politics so I can get 20 minutes of laughter in a sitcom. Way back when, no one cared who Andy or Barney voted for because they were watching characters on a TV show and not Andy Griffith and Don Knotts. Those gentlemen portrayed beloved characters on television. No one really cared what they did in real life.

Meryl Streep has portrayed many different characters in many different films. I have liked some and disliked others. I can’t say I have disliked Ted Nugent’s music, but I can’t call myself a die hard fan. I do hope that I never reach a level of celebrity where I think I can expound on things I know nothing about and think I make a difference.

If I do, clip this column out of the paper and mail it to me. Even a big shot needs to be brought down to earth.

Baltimore native Joe Weaver is a husband, father, pawnbroker and gun collector. From his home in New Bern, he writes on the lighter side of family life.

