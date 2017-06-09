Special Olympics state winners from Richmond County

STANDING LONG JUMP
Gabriel Streeter — Gold
Kevin Wall — Bronze
Nicholas Glaze — Gold
Weston Outen — Silver
Caleb Blake— 4th Place
Caleb Moore — Gold
Keith Wall — Bronze
Justyce Stevenson — Gold
Nathan King — Silver
SOFTBALL THROW
Gabriel Streeter — Gold
Kevin Wall — Gold
Nicholas Glaze — Gold
Weston Outen — 5th Place
Caleb Blake — Silver
Caleb Moore — Silver
Keith Wall — 4th Place
Justyce Stevenson — Bronze
Nathan King — Bronze
50-METER DASH
Gabriel Streeter — Gold
Kevin Wall — 4th Place
Nicholas Glaze — Silver
Weston Outen — Gold
Caleb Blake — Silver
Caleb Moore — 4th Place
Keith Wall — Gold
Justyce Stevenson — Silver
Nathan King — Silver
Courtesy photo A group of Special Olympics athletes from Richmond County recently participated in the state games. Pictured, from left: Stephanie DePrizio, coach; Nathan King; Kevin Wall; Keith Wall; Justyce Stevenson; Gabriel Streeter; Weston Outen; Nicholas Glaze; Caleb Blake; Caleb Moore; Ryan Upton, coach; Theressa Smith, head of delegation