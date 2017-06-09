Posted on by

Special Olympics state winners from Richmond County


Courtesy photo A group of Special Olympics athletes from Richmond County recently participated in the state games. Pictured, from left: Stephanie DePrizio, coach; Nathan King; Kevin Wall; Keith Wall; Justyce Stevenson; Gabriel Streeter; Weston Outen; Nicholas Glaze; Caleb Blake; Caleb Moore; Ryan Upton, coach; Theressa Smith, head of delegation


STANDING LONG JUMP

Gabriel Streeter — Gold

Kevin Wall — Bronze

Nicholas Glaze — Gold

Weston Outen — Silver

Caleb Blake— 4th Place

Caleb Moore — Gold

Keith Wall — Bronze

Justyce Stevenson — Gold

Nathan King — Silver

SOFTBALL THROW

Gabriel Streeter — Gold

Kevin Wall — Gold

Nicholas Glaze — Gold

Weston Outen — 5th Place

Caleb Blake — Silver

Caleb Moore — Silver

Keith Wall — 4th Place

Justyce Stevenson — Bronze

Nathan King — Bronze

50-METER DASH

Gabriel Streeter — Gold

Kevin Wall — 4th Place

Nicholas Glaze — Silver

Weston Outen — Gold

Caleb Blake — Silver

Caleb Moore — 4th Place

Keith Wall — Gold

Justyce Stevenson — Silver

Nathan King — Silver

