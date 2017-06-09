Joseph Tapia commissions as a second lieutenant

DAHLONEGA, GA — In ceremonies held May 5-6 at the University of North Georgia, graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army or Georgia National Guard.

Joseph M. Tapia of Jackson Springs earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and commissioned in the U.S. Army Infantry. Tapia’s family includes parents, Dora Tapia and Darrell Chambers.

UNG, with more than 130 years of experience educating future leaders, is one of only six senior military colleges in the country. For more information about the university’s Corps of Cadets, visit http://ung.edu/military-college-admissions/index.php.

Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 18,000 students, the University of North Georgia is the state’s sixth-largest public university. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to professional doctoral programs.