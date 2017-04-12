Organization celebrates month for children

April is a month-long celebration for young children across the nation as we recognize the prevention campaign denoting Child Abuse Prevention Month and Month of the Young Child. It is also the month that the Richmond County Partnership for Children will celebrate the “Week of the Young Child” April 24-27 to recognize the needs of young children and thank educators and others involved in building better futures for all children. The Week of the Young Child is celebrated annually across the country by hundreds of local organizations working to improve opportunities for all young children. It is part of the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign denoting Child Abuse Prevention Month and Month of the Young Child.

“Early learning experiences are crucial to the growth and development of young children”, said Martha Vance Brown, executive director at the Partnership. “The Week of the Young Child provides opportunities for all of us to recognize the importance of the early years, and to work together to build better futures for all children.

In celebration of the week, the Richmond County Partnership for Children has coordinated with community leaders to participate in the festivities at each of the child care facilities in the county. This includes NC Pre-K classrooms, Head Start classrooms, as well as all child care homes and centers.

There are approximately 2,817 children in Richmond County between the ages of birth to 5. These children will have stories read to them by community leaders and Partnership staff. The Partnership will provide refreshments to every child at every location in the county. Additionally, the Partnership staff has planned special events for our youngest citizens of Richmond County in the Lending Library and on the grounds of the Partnership building (weather permitting).

The Richmond County Partnership for Children was established through Smart Start funds in 1996 and has been an integral part of enhancing the lives of families and young children ages birth to five in Richmond County since that time. The Partnership collaborates with local agencies to promote effective programs to ensure that each and every child in the county arrives at school healthy and ready to succeed in becoming an avid learner and ultimately a productive citizen who contributes to the future well being of the community.

Courtesy photo Monica Hancock, of the Richmond County Partnership for Children, reads to a group of kids. April is denoted as both Child Abuse Prevention Month and Month of the Young Child. http://yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_reading.jpg Courtesy photo Monica Hancock, of the Richmond County Partnership for Children, reads to a group of kids. April is denoted as both Child Abuse Prevention Month and Month of the Young Child.