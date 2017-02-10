McInnis re-introduces ‘school bus’ bill

RALEIGH — State Sen. Tom McInnis is having another go at legislation that would authorize civil enforcement for drivers passing stopped school buses.

Senate Bill 55, introduced Wednesday by McInnis and Wake County Republican John Alexander, would allow counties to adopt an ordinance creating a $400 civil penalty — in addition to the current criminal offense — for drivers who pass a stopped school bus.

“This dangerous situation happens thousands of times across our state every day,” McInnis, R-Richmond, said in a Wednesday statement. “The safety of our children who ride school buses must be maintained and this bill gives a process where every school district can participate on a voluntary basis.”

The bill does not require schools to install automated school bus safety cameras, however, it does allow for the images or video footage to be used in prosecuting violators.

“Many school buses are already equipped with stop-arm cameras,” McInnis wrote in a letter to the editor shortly after taking office in 2015, “but the courts have not allowed the pictures to be used for criminal prosecution.

According to McInnis’ office, photo enforcement has proven to change driver behavior by significantly decreasing the frequency of stop-arm violations, citing that there were 1408 charges for passing a school bus and only 402 convictions in 2013.

The point of the bill, according to McInnis, is to “reduce violations while also increasing the percentage of convictions for those who do violate school bus stop arm laws.”

The bill calls for second-time offenders to be fined $750, and $1,000 for each subsequent violation.

“The health, safety and welfare of a child getting off a school bus should be automatic,” the former school board member told fellow Republicans during the 2015 county GOP convention, citing a statistic that more than 3,000 North Carolina drivers pass stopped school buses every day. “We must take decisive action.”

Former Attorney General Roy Cooper, a Democrat, asked in late 2014 that the North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force recommend the legislature give authority to school districts to run stop-arm camera programs for buses, the Associated Press reported.

The original bill, also introduced by McInnis and Alexander, would have enacted a $500 fine. McInnis said that bill, which passed the Senate, was held up by a single House member.

Reach William R. Toler at 910-817-2675 and follow him on Twitter @William_r_toler.

McInnis http://yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_McInnisPRINT-3.jpg McInnis Daily Journal file photo State Sen. Tom McInnis has re-introduced a bill to enact civil penalties against drivers who pass a stopped school bus. http://yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_STOP-ARM-1.jpg Daily Journal file photo State Sen. Tom McInnis has re-introduced a bill to enact civil penalties against drivers who pass a stopped school bus.