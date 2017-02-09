Civil Rights Movement concert coming to UNCP

PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke will present “Civil Rights Movement Songs and Stories” at Givens Performing Arts Center on Feb. 28.

The concert is free and open to the public. It will begin at 7 p.m.

The concert is a joint production of the university’s music and history departments.

The program will feature the UNCP Jazz Combo I, conducted by Dr. Aaron Vandermeer, and the University Chorale, conducted by Dr. José Rivera and accompanied by Dr. Seung-Ah Kim, as well as individual musical performances and readings by students and faculty members.

There will also be a slideshow of period photographs, interspersed with audio and video clips. The finale will feature students from Pembroke Elementary School.

“We have presented concerts focused around the U.S. Civil War era and the Harlem Renaissance over the last few years, and audiences really enjoyed those events,” said Dr. Jaime Martinez, a professor in the history department at UNCP.

“This new program takes a similar approach, interspersing lots of different voices and types of performance, with costumes and images to help audience members immerse themselves in the period,” Martinez said.

The concert is part of an ongoing series which began in 2013.

For more information about the concert, contact Dr. Martinez at 910-775-4031 or jaime.martinez@uncp.edu.

