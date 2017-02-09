Seminar scheduled on funding nonprofits

HAMLET — The second seminar in the Nonprofit Thursdays Certificate Series offered by Richmond Community College’s Small Business Center will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 16, in Laurinburg.

“Funding Your Nonprofit” is a free seminar that will focus on answering these questions:

• How does a small, emerging nonprofit find the funding necessary to get established?

• Are grants available to any nonprofit organization?

• Where do we find donors to fund our cause?

“This seminar will show you how to effectively and efficiently fund projects within your nonprofit organization,” said presenter Sandra Dales, who has 20-plus years of experience managing nonprofits. “Funding remains the number one issue facing many smaller nonprofits today. Coupled with the fact that many of these nonprofits have small staffs and limited resources, finding the means to support their cause remains priority one.”

During this seminar, participants will learn about funding from traditional and nontraditional sources, the role of the board of directors before funding is sought, and various components that need to be in place to ensure the proper reporting of funds used within the organization.

The seminar will be held at the Scotland County Economic Development Corporation in Laurinburg. To register, go online to tiny.cc/sbcseminars; call Deborah Hardison, RichmondCC’s Small Business Center director, at 910-410-1687, or email ddhardison@richmondcc.edu.

This seminar is part of the Nonprofit Thursdays Certificate Series. Each session of the series will be held on the third Thursday of each month. Participants who complete six sessions in a calendar year will receive a nonprofit training certificate of completion.

The Small Business Center supports the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses by being a community-based provider of counseling, training, and resource information.

For more information, visit www.richmondcc.edu/small-business-center.

