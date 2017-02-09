ERFD seeks district change

ROCKINGHAM — With revenues dwindling, one local fire department is looking to expand its source of funds.

Mitchell Watson, chief of the East Rockingham Fire Department, approached the Richmond County Board of Commissioners Tuesday asking to change the current rural fire protection district to a service district.

According to Watson, the change would allow his department to collect a fee from all property owners who receive service, not just those in the three-mile tax district.

“We have folks in our service area that benefit from an insurance break,” he said. “We feel that everybody should pay their fair share.”

As long as residents live within six miles of a fire station, they are eligible for that discount, according to Watson, who added that the state recently allowed an increase in the extension from the previous five miles.

“I fall in that category,” he said.

In 1975, ERFD was one of the first in the state to secure a tax district, according to Watson.

“It sufficed for a long time because we had all the industries, mills in the area,” he said. With most of the industry leaving and property values decreasing, that is no longer the case.

Watson told commissioners that department is currently struggling to make ends meet and currently has two trucks out of service.

He said it wasn’t an ultimatum, that the department wasn’t threatening to not serve those currently not paying, but rather a chance to continue and better serve those covered.

Out of 211 calls last year, Watson said 75 of them were outside the tax district.

The department held several community meetings last year to discuss the change, which Watson said has been in the works for many years.

Previously, the department had to petition homeowners to expand the district — which is boxed in between those of Rockingam, Hamlet and Cordova — but one of the greatest challenges was locating the homeowners, many of whom lived outside the county or the state.

The plan was put on the back burner during a downturn in the economy, but Watson said now the timing is right.

“It probably should have been done 40 years ago,” he said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, formerly headed up by Hamlet native Wayne Goodwin, suggested the department drop its $0.10 per $100 of valuation of property tax in the current district and apply the same amount as a fire protection fee throughout the entire service district.

The non-taxed region stretches south of Airport Road and covers much of the area between U.S. 1 and N.C. 177 all the way to the South Carolina line.

With the increase in revenue, Watson said the department will be able to continue to provide and increase its service — including building a substation.

Watson said the department is looking at an area on Ellerbe Grove Church Road to locate the substation, which would give residents in the southern part of the county the opportunity to have fire insurance and receive faster response times.

He said most of those he has spoken with are “real supportive” and excited about the project.

The department currently has 35 volunteers and, because of state mandates, would have to add eight more to man the proposed substation. Watson said it costs $4,000 just to equip a fireman, not including training.

Commissioner Kenneth Robinette, chairman, said a lot of the county’s volunteer fire departments are facing a similar situation and suggested looking into a county-wide service district.

“Eventually, you’re going to have to look at a county-wide district,” County Manager Rick Sago told commissioners. “How long it’s going to take depends on cooperation and push-back.”

If approved, Watson said it would take at least a year before the department began to see any revenue.

The next step is to hold a public hearing to let those affected speak for or against the change, then it would be up to the county commissioners to decide.

A public hearing has been approved, but a date has not yet been set.

Proposal would collect fee from entire service area