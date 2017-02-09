Warrants: Man threw acid on woman

ROCKINGHAM — A man is facing multiple charges, ranging from having meth to burning a woman with acid to harboring a runaway teen.

Investigators were looking into reports of drug activity Feb. 5 when they found multiple items used for making meth, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest warrants show 35-year-old Christopher Lee Huckabee was in possession of lithium, sulfuric acid , ammonium nitrate and sodium hydroxide — all of which are chemicals used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

The previous day, he was arrested for standing in the way of a residence to keep Deputy Chris Smith — who was in pursuit of a runaway 17-year-old girl investigators say Huckabee was harboring — from entering, according to a warrant. During that encounter, deputies also found two digital scales “with white residue.”

Warrants show Huckabee was in possession of an undisclosed amount of meth when he was booked into the Richmond County Jail.

Huckabee is also accused of throwing corrosive acid on a woman on Jan. 18, causing third-degree burns on her right arm, back and buttocks and resulting in the victim’s hospitalization.

Court records show he is facing the following charges: four felony counts of possession or distribution of a meth precursor; one felony count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises, throwing acid or alkali, and assault inflicting serious bodily injury; and one misdemeanor count each of resisting a public officer, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of Wednesday night, he was still in jail under a $300,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on those charges Feb. 16. He has another court date a month later on a misdemeanor charge of resisting a public officer.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

Huckabee is a convicted felon with a record dating back to the late 1990s, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction. His convictions include felony charges of breaking and entering, common-law robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He has also been convicted on multiple counts of driving while impaired, three counts of assault on a female, two counts of communicating threats and one count each of simple assault and violation of a protection order — all of which are misdemeanor charges.

