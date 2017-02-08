Regional author scheduled for book signing at Leath Memorial Library

ROCKINGHAM — Mt. Gilead native Keldron Farron Medley-Bey, author of “Get it Together America: the End of Historical Myths,” will be signing copies of his debut nonfiction title from 3to 5 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Thomas H. Leath Memorial Library.

The date is no coincidence.

“I’m not a fan of Black History Month,” he said. “I’m a fan of black history.”

Medley-Bey, a black veteran U.S. Army medic who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, said the history of the origins of the human race as handed down from European sources is a divisive and harmful myth.

“It’s a controversial book,” he said. “I mention a lot of things: government drug dealers, cures for AIDS that have been kept from us. The truth about 9-11.”

Medley-Bey said research for the book made him a frequent visitor at several regional libraries — especially Leath.

“I have literally lived in that library these last two years,” he said. “I had books sprawled everywhere in that back room. I was there, and also the Albemarle Library, and even the one in Aberdeen — all the Sandhills libraries. I want to thank all the local librarians in this region.”

Throughout his research, Medley-Bey compiled a tedious topic index and citations from numerous sources, which are included in his book.

“Basically, I started on the premise of universal truth versus miseducation,” he said. “They teach us in this country that we came from Africa, but that’s not true. ‘Black’ is an adjective for ‘Moor.’ And blacks or Moors are not only from Spain or Morocco. Any dark-skinned person was considered a Moor in one point of history.”

It was not until the mid-18th century that German anthropologist Johann Freidrich Blumenbach developed the classification of races as we know them today, Medley-Bey said.

“The Caucasian (white) race, the Ethiopian (black) race, the Malayan (brown) race, the American (red) race and the Mongolian (yellow) race were named by him,” Medley-Bey said. “But there’s only one race — the human race. Europeans are just albinos. What we call ‘race’ has more to do with nationality. Blacks are denationalized Moors. Black is not a nationality by international law. We are Moors — and here, Moorish-Americans, to be specific.”

The book covers several topics that are relevant to debunking historical myths and misnomers he said were put into play by Europeans in order to rise to global power.

“Chapter two is ‘Tell Blacks the Truth,’” he explained. “’The Illuminati’ is chapter 3, then there is the chapter about government drug dealers, etymology and law, and there’s a chapter on religion. Then, I go into solutions.”

According to Medley-Bey, etymology — the study of words — has largely been taken out of the curriculum in American schools, doing a great disservice to generations of students for whom much of history would be better understood with a sound foundation in word origins and meanings.

“Take the word ‘Moor,’” he said. “It comes from Blackamoor, which means a black African. But the Moors, we are aboriginal, indigenous to the entire globe. If you look at many of the heraldic symbols in Europe you will often see a Moor’s head depicted. And it was used in two different ways: one, to represent having chopped off a Moor’s head or, two, that it was to pay tribute to a Moorish ancestor.”

He added that the topic occasionally rubs other blacks the wrong way.

“I get into debates with people on the internet frequently,” Medley-Bey admitted. “I like to call it an ‘intellectual discourse’ more than a debate. Many people are so Afrocentric that if you tell them this, they think that you are taking something from them.”

But as controversial as some of the topics in his book are, he said he has plenty of source material cited to back him up — and that it won’t be as surprising to as many people as one might think.

“You would be shocked at the number of people who already know this information,” he said. “They just don’t speak of it because they are afraid of what other people will think of them. We have a generation coming up who are conscious of it. We have about 1 in 10,000 blacks who self-identify as Moorish-Americans.”

The contrivance of race versus nationality, he maintains, is a contributing factor to the scourge of global racism and caste systems he said were stacked in favor of European world dominance.

“We’ve just been at war with one another,” Medley-Bey said. “For decades and decades, the Europeans and Moors have been fighting one another. We’re all the same people, we’re just mixed. All people began as black, and Europeans are albinos — meaning that as they migrated and time passed, they lost more and more melanin — or dark pigment — that gave them their color. If you look at old black men, their eyes either turn blue or green. That is because as we age, we begin to lose more of our melanin. It’s the same reason people get gray hair.”

Throughout the book are passages on jealousy, karma, and human spirituality. But the end is just a beginning, he said.

“The beginning is all of us coming to a common agreement,” he continued.”We’ve got to stick together and unify: black, white — no matter the nationality. Once we do this, we don’t have all these problems. It will take a collective effort from all nationalities to get it together. We have all of this because people are not telling the truth.”

Slavery, for example, was not originally the fate of blacks.

“There were European white slaves to Moorish masters,” he said. “People are not taught that.”

Medley-Bey said he writes only nonfiction, and he is already working on his next book.

“This is my first book, but I’ve got four more coming,” he said. “I have a hip-hop book coming as well, but the next book is ‘Death Blow to the Illuminati,’ which will hopefully be out by the end of this year.”

Copies of the book will be available at the signing event.

Reach reporter Melonie McLaurin at 910-817-2673.

Keldron Farron Medley-Bey http://yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Keldron-copy.jpg Keldron Farron Medley-Bey