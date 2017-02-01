Remembering Randy Jarrell: Coworkers recall former Daily Journal production manager

ROCKINGHAM — Randy Jarrell once said he had worked at the Daily Journal so long he was the last person to ever have worked there at the same time as Ike London by the time he left.

Neal Cadieu, former publisher of the Daily Journal, recalled that Jarrell came to work there after graduating from high school. “He was always a valuable employee because of his versatility,” he said.

“He was working at a time when for Daily Journal workers it was more of a newspaper family,” Cadieu said. It was not easy to convert the newspaper from hot metal to offset, Cadieu said, but Jarrell from the beginning had been willing to learn, and trained all newcomers from making up pages to running the press. Eventually, Jarrell was in charge of all production.

“A loyal employee, Randy was always willing to fill in for absent employees and sacrifice his time in bad weather or with mechanical difficulties to be sure all the equipment was kept in working order,” Cadieu said.

Irving Long first met Jarrell back in 1965. In 1969 during a short time employed at the Journal, he said that he, Jarrell and Alvin Cauthen and others formed the Journal basketball team playing at the National Guard Armory. “We had a 0 and 17 record which still stands today,” Long said.

When Richmond Pines Country Club was only nine holes, Long said Jarrell and others from the Journal would play early rounds of golf so they could be at work at 8 a.m.

When work was done, the production crew often had time to talk sports. Long said one time Mrs. Sybil Easterling, Cadieu’s mother, told them if they had time to talk baseball, they still had time to work and handed Jarrell a broom which, as a loyal employee, he put to work.

For many years, after he left employment at the Journal, Jarrell would meet with fellow former employees at McDonald’s in Rockingham for breakfast. It was an informal club at which attendance was marked and required for continued membership. Jarrell was its most loyal member, most likely to defend the N.Y. Yankees.

“Randy was the best family man I ever knew,” said Bert Unger, former managing editor of the Journal. “It would be hard to find anyone better.”

He was such a good person, Unger said, that “you couldn’t dislike him. He was the best friend I ever had. I will surely miss him. We combined our work with fun.” A lot of people knew Jarrell and liked him.

Their relationship went back some 50 years, at work and elsewhere. They would work out at the YMCA and run at Eastside Cemetery. At times, they would challenge younger men at basketball until their age caught up with them.

At one time, Unger and Jarrell operated a sandwich company inside the Journal as a sideline and did well for about year.

Alvin Cauthen worked in production with Jarrell since 1968. “He was always a joy to work with. We never had any problems because Randy was always a person who would compromise,” Alvin said.

Their good-natured arguments mostly revolved around which athletic team was the best or which automobile brand was superior. After hours, Jarrell and Cauthen many times were involved in athletics such as basketball or baseball.

“I will always remember the special love he had for his wife, Carol,” Cauthen said. “He would do anything for her. And, he was a good father and grandfather.”

Cauthen and Jarrell were together for so long, “We were more like brothers. I was with him more time at work, you could say, than we were home. We knew one another’s likes and dislikes.”

“If you met Randy, you’d like him,” he said.

Courtesy photo Randy Jarrell holds up a cake commemorating his years of employment at the Daily Journal.