Firefighters battle blaze at Rockingham’s Regal Inn

ROCKINGHAM — An early-morning blaze at a hotel brought out three departments and left the building in ruins.

Rockingham Fire Chief Harold Isler said the call came in around 2:47 a.m. and by the time crews arrived, flames were already through the roof and the second floor of the Regal Inn was fully engulfed.

Cordova Fire and Rescue was called out immediately for manpower to assist battling the blaze and Hamlet Fire and Rescue arrived soon after to lend its ladder truck.

Isler said there were about 27 firemen on the scene between the three departments.

“It was fortunate, as fast as that fire traveled, there were no fatalities,” he said. “Everybody made it out.”

The chief credits part of that to a Rockingham police officer who arrived on the scene early and began knocking on doors.

“That was a big help,” he said.

The fire was under control shortly after 4 a.m. and firemen began searching the upstairs rooms.

According to Isler, they learned about 15 rooms at the two-story hotel were rented out at the time of the fire — which was still being investigated around lunch time.

“We had a good idea what room it started in, but not enough information to determine the cause,” he said.

Isler said the building is a total loss and the two floors above the office were burned the worst.

Check back with YourDailyJournal.com for more on this developing story.

