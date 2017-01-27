Police charge 2 in vehicle break-in

HAMLET — Police say they’ve apprehended two men accused of breaking into a vehicle earlier this week.

According to Detective Lt. Randy Dover, 20-year-old Brandon Muldrow, of Wayman Chapel Road, and 21-year-old Jakiel Douglas, of Pine Street in Hamlet, broke into a car that was sitting in the parking lot of a Hamlet Avenue business around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A patrol officer had found a pocketbook that morning and contacted the victim, he said, and officers later recovered more property behind the building.

Wednesday, the Hamlet Police Department posted stills — taken from security video at a nearby gas station — on its Facebook page to ask for help in identifying the suspects.

Once caught, Dover says both men confessed to the crime.

Muldrow and Douglas are each charged with one felony count of breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle and conspiracy, as well as a count of misdemeanor larceny. Both were booked into the Richmond County Jail, Muldrow under a $5,000 secured bond, Douglas under a $3,000 secured bond.

The two defendants are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 9.

Dover said investigators are still trying to locate a man suspected of stealing money from the cash register at the Hamlet Depot and Museums and that he is believed to be in Apex.

The department has used Facebook numerous times to solicit the public’s help.

“Social media is amazing,” Dover said. “We get some good tips from social media.

He encourages residents to regularly check the department’s page for information on local crimes.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday charged a man for breaking into two homes and forcing one of the victims to an ATM.

According to Chief Deputy Mark Gulledge, 54-year-old Walter Junior Little, of Crestway Drive, broke into a Hickory Street home on Tuesday, taking money and prescription pills.

The following day, Gulledge says Little went into another home, took the victim’s firearm and forced him to go to an ATM to withdraw cash.

Investigators arrested Little after finding him hiding inside his home and also recovered the stolen firearm, Gulledge said.

He is charged with two counts each of first degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and injury to real property, and one count each of larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and communicating threats.

Little was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 2.

Online court records show Little has a court appearance the next day on a charge of misdemeanor larceny.

Gulledge asks that anyone with information that could relate to other cases involving Little contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 910-895-3232 or 910-410-1117.

Little has a string of breaking and entering and theft convictions in Richmond County dating back to 1982, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

He was released from prison in March of 2015 after serving more than a decade behind bars. His parole ended Jan. 2 of that year.

Muldrow is also a convicted felon, with a history of breaking and entering and larceny, records show. He was last released from prison, after serving time on a post-release revocation, last September.

Douglas has no previous convictions in North Carolina.

Reach William R. Toler at 910-817-2675 and follow him on Twitter @William_r_toler.

Muldrow http://yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BRANDON-ALEXANDER-MULDROW.jpg Muldrow Douglas http://yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_JAKIEL-LAVARUS-DELMONT-E-DOUGLAS.jpg Douglas Little http://yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_walterlittle.jpg Little

Deputies accuse felon of burglary, kidnapping