Breastfeeding peer counselors introduced

The Richmond County Women, Infants, and Children Program — also known as the WIC Program — hosted a luncheon Wednesday to introduce its newly hired breastfeeding peer counselors to the community.

Mary Bennet and Bridget Hudson came on board in October of 2016. The pair completed extensive training over the course of several weeks. In addition to their training, the pair brought wisdom from personal experiences.

Themed, “Breastfeeding….It’s Everybody’s Business,” the luncheon was attended by representatives from local businesses including Perdue Foods, North Carolina State Employees Credit Union, Richmond Community College, Little Kingdom and Richmond County Schools.

Guest speaker Norma Escobar, an internationally board-certified lactation consultant, enlightened the audience with national and local statistics. She spoke of changes that would assist mothers in meeting their breastfeeding goals, while maintaining exceptional productivity in the workplace.

All women participating in the WIC Program are invited to enroll into the breastfeeding peer counselor Program.

The Richmond County WIC Program continues to work with local businesses to ensure all breastfeeding mothers and infants in Richmond County are supported.

Courtesy photo Mary Bennet, left, and Bridget Hudson stand with Norma Escobar at a luncheon to introduce the county's new breastfeeding peer counselors.