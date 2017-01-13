Celebrating Dr. King’s legacy

ROCKINGHAM — The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday is fast approaching, and beginning Friday, a variety of activities to celebrate the civil rights leader’s legacy are planned across the county.

The Richmond County Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Foundation Committee has published a schedule of these events, with the MLK Gala kicking things off from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on 222 Earle Franklin Drive.

A prayer breakfast at FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital begins at 9 a.m. Saturday to fuel everyone up for the Commemorative Parade and March at noon. Former Dobbins Heights council member Gracie C. Jackson will be grand marshal of the Parade this year.

Parade organizers ask that all participants assemble at Leath Memorial Library at 11 a.m. for line-up assignments. The march will begin at the corner of East Washington Street and Rockingham Road and proceed to the courthouse for a brief program. The committee hopes to see several church groups and civic organizations at the parade.

The Youth Extravaganza begins at 7 p.m. at the Leak Street Educational and Cultural Center. The public is invited to come and enjoy entertainment provided by the young people of the community.

An Ecumenical Worship Service will take place at 7 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah A.M.E. Zion Church on 1015 Leak Street. The Rev. Mike Sykes, pastor of Rockingham First United Methodist Church, is the guest speaker for the service and music will be performed by the MLK J.C. Watkins Choir.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Luncheon is scheduled for Monday at noon at Sidney Grove Agape Center on 401 McIntyre Road in Ellerbe. Donna Barr, Rockingham native and founder of Positive Defiant Group, will speak at the luncheon.

Poster exhibits will be on display at Leath Memorial Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s theme for planned events is “His Dream: Walk! Talk! Act!”

For more information, contact Orrick McDougald at 910-331-6042, Curtis Ingram at 910-206-1240 or James Townsend at 910-995-5889.

Daily Journal file photo People march in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in downtown Rockingham. This year's parade will begin at noon. Gracie Jackson Donna Barr

Multiple events planned throughout county