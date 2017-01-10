RCC offering free seminar series on effective operation of nonprofits

HAMLET— Richmond Community College will be offering a free seminar series beginning this month that focuses on starting, growing and maintaining a nonprofit organization.

The Nonprofit Thursdays Certificate Series kicks of Jan. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. with an “Introduction to Nonprofits and Grant Writing” presented by Ed Ormsby at the Cole Auditorium on the College’s main campus in Hamlet.

The free seminars sponsored by the College’s Small Business Center are held the third Thursday (plus one Tuesday) of each month. To earn the Nonprofit Training Certificate, participants must complete five of the six seminars.

“This certificate series offered by the Small Business Center is a great resource for nonprofit staff, volunteers and board members to learn how to effectively manage and lead a nonprofit organization,” Small Business Center Director Deborah Hardison said.

The seminar schedule is as follows:

• Jan. 19: Intro to Nonprofits & Grant Writing – 6 to 9 p.m. – Cole Auditorium – Hamlet – Presenter Ed Ormsby

• Feb. 16: Funding Your Nonprofit – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Scotland County Economic Development – Laurinburg – Presenter Sandra Dales

• March 16: Selecting and Training Your Board of Directors – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Honeycutt Center – Laurinburg – Presenter Sandra Dales

• April 18: Grant Writing 101 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Honeycutt Center – Laurinburg – Presenter Calvin Patterson

• April 20: Grant Writing 102 – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Honeycutt Center – Laurinburg – Presenter Calvin Patterson

• May 18: How to Develop a Budget for Your Nonprofit – 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Cole Auditorium – Hamlet – Presenter Sam Gore

To register, go online at tiny.cc/sbcseminars, email [email protected] or contact Hardison at 910-410-1687. Pre-registration is preferred but, walk-ins are welcome.

