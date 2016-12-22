Richmond County investigators charge 3 after controlled drug buys

ROCKINGHAM — Three men are facing felony drug charges after deputies say they sold drugs to informants.

Corey Lee Bryant, 28, of Old Cheraw Highway outside of Rockingham, is accused of selling suspected heroin during a controlled purchase, according to a release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they also made a controlled purchase of crack cocaine from 54-year-old James Clemon Grant, of Mill Street in East Rockingham, and had a confidential informant buy prescription pills from 27-year-old Frederick Warren Loftis, of Myers Lane, west of Hamlet.

All three men were arrested Tuesday and face the following charges:

Bryant — one charge each of selling or delivering a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Grant — one charge each of selling or delivering a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. He was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

Loftis — one charge each of trafficking opium, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. He was booked into the Richmond County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

They are all scheduled to appear in Richmond County District Court on Jan. 19.

Online records show Grant has another court appearance Jan. 23 on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, communicating threats and a probation violation.

Neither Loftis or Bryant have any other pending charges.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety show both are convicted felons.

Grant was most recently sentenced to a year of probation in August on a misdemeanor conviction of communicating threats.

He spent nearly two years in prison after being convicted of second-degree Arson in Robeson County and misdemeanor larceny in Columbus County.

His criminal history also includes multiple misdemeanor convictions of writing worthless checks, assault on a female and communicating threats, as well as felony convictions of larceny, breaking and entering and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Bryant has previously served time for both misdemeanor and felony breaking and entering.

Loftis has no prior convictions in North Carolina.

