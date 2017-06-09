The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day prior to publishing. To list your event, email William Toler at [email protected] or call 910-817-2675. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled due to weather.

June 10

EAST ROCKINGHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH MEN’S CLUB will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. The charge is $4 for all you can eat. A sweets and crafts sale will be held at the same time.

MELVIN INGRAM’S COMMUNITY FUN DAY will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hamlet Memorial Park, 716 Spring St. All activities are free and will include door prizes, food, music and a DJ, carnival games, face painting, slides, rock-climbing walls and special guests.

June 12

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Visitors and new members are welcome.

June 13

THE RICHMOND COUNTY NAACP will be hosted by the Rev. Dian Jackson-Davis and Mt. Zion United Church of Christ, 986 Ledbetter Road, Rockingham, at 7:30 pm. Guest speaker will be Levon Leach with N.C. Works.

All members, youth and adults are urged to be present and on time. The meeting is open to everyone.

June 14

FLAG DAY CELEBRATION will be held at VFW Post 4203 at 11 a.m. All veterans are welcome for a hot dog lunch and a presentation by Freedom Baptist Church’s day camp.

June 15

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 will meet at noon at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant in Rockingham. The class routinely meets every third Thursday of the month.

2ND ANNUAL OLDER ADULT AND FAMILY CAREGIVER SENIOR SYMPOSIUM will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Speakers will cover topics on Project Care, family caregivers, Medicare, diabetes, elder abuse and more. A free lunch will be provided and there will be drawings throughout the day for door prizes.

June 17

COUNTRY BREAKFAST will be served by Pee Dee Methodist Church. Plates consist of three meats, eggs, grits, sausage gravy and homemade biscuits for $6. Proceeds go to Place of Grace, Walt and Randi Wood and other projects.

June 21

THE ROCKINGHAM CLASS OF 1958 will meet June at 11:30 am. at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q.

June 22

VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & LEARN will be held at the Ellerbe Senior Center from 9 to 11 a.m. The event is open to veterans 55 years old or older. Participants must register by June 16 by calling 910-997-4491.

June 24

STOP THE VIOLENCE MARCH will begin at the Circle B convenience store on Earl Franklin Drive at 10 a.m. and end at Dobbins Heights Park, followed by speakers, entertainment and food. For more information, call Varneice Morrison at 910-318-9151 or Sherria Barnes at 910-434-2258.