Tent crusade begins Sunday

The deadline for all church briefs is 5 p.m. Thursdays. Items may be dropped off at our office at 105 E. Washington St., Rockingham, or sent to us via email to [email protected] , with the subject line of Church News.

SATURDAY

GREATER HARVEST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, will be honoring Elder Tracy and Elect Lady Anna Jones on June 9-11. Itinerary at follows: Friday night at 7:30 p.m., Pastor Betty Collins. Saturday night at 6 p.m., Pastor Joletha Dockery. Sunday morning at 11 a.m., Pastor Develyn Powell. Sunday evening at 3 p.m., Apostle Deborah Robinson.

MT. SINAI BAPTIST CHURCH, 171 Graham Bridge Road, Rockingham, will host a Prayer Breakfast on June 10 at 9 a.m. Donation of $7. Come join us in prayer and fellowship.

ST. LUKE No. 2 FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, in Dobbins Heights, will have a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 129 Crestway Drive in Rockingham. There will be baby clothes, shoes, pants, shirts, dresses and more.

TRINITY EMMANUEL HOLINESS CHURCH, 130 Entwhistle 3rd St. in East Rockingham, will hold a revival July 9-14, with services beginning nightly at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Evangelist Noah Hatfield and there will be special singing each night.

SUNDAY

TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 104 South Stewart Street, Rockingham, would like to invite everyone to their Unity Day Program on June 11 at 4 p.m. The speaker of the hour will be Reverend Michael Leak of Laurinburg. For more information, contact elder A. Leonard at 910-995-4170.

MOUNT CALVARY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH,685 Ledbetter Road, Rockingham, will have their Annual Trustee Program on June 11 at 3 p.m. The guest messenger will be Pastor Tommy Hart, along with his choir and congregation, from Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church, Hoffman. Everyone is invited.

NEW LIFE CHURCHES OF DELIVERANCE INC., 410 Third Street, Hamlet, will be having our annual Family and Friends Day on June 11 at 3 p.m. We would like to invite your church family, choir and/or praise team to come out and be part of what God is doing in the hearts of His people. Preacher for this event will be, Bishop Christopher P. Melton of One church, Raleigh. For more information call, JoAnne L. Page at 910-384-3999.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, will celebrate our Church’s 114th Anniversary beginning with the morning worship service on June 11 at 10:30 a.m. with our Pastor, Rev. Darrell McSween. Dinner will be served immediately following the morning service. Our afternoon service will begin at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Donnie Bennett of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Rockingham. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service.

PRAYER AND FAITH TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST will hold a Family and Friends Day/Homecoming Celebration starting with an 11 a.m. worship service. Dinner will be served after service.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL

POPLAR SPRINGS BAPTIST CHURCH, in the Mizpah area of Rockingham, will have its Vacation Bible School June 12-16. The program will be open each evening from 5 to 7 p.m. All young people and adults are welcome to attend. There will be special classes for men and women. Theme: “Let Your Light Shine Before Men.” For more information, contact 910-997-2468.

FRIENDSHIP MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will host its Vacation Bible School June 12-16 from 6 to 8 p.m. The main lessons will come from “Bible Videos.” All ages are invited to attend.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will hold Vacation Bible School June 19-23 from 9 a.m. to noon. The theme for the week is “Celebrate Jesus.” There will be classes available from 2 years through adult. All are welcome. Host pastor is the Rev. John A. Jackson.

ST. MARY’S HOLINESS CHURCH, Dobbins Heights, will hold its Vacation Bible School June 19-23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

FIRST BAPTIST, FIRST UNITED METHODIST, AND FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCHES are joining together again for a community Vacation Bible School. It will be held at First Baptist Church in Rockingham (201 N. Randolph Street) June 26-30 from 9 a.m. to noon. All children ages 3 through 5 grade are welcome. Come join us as we learn about being heroes in God’s eyes.

UPCOMING-ONGOING

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH: The Embrace Ladies Meeting will be on Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. All ladies welcome.

On Saturday, June 17, the Ladies Embrace Ministries will host a car wash and bake sale from 10 a.m. to noon.

TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 104 South Stewart Street, Rockingham, invite you to attend an Installation Service for Pastor-Designee Elder Jimmy H. Bention, Sr. on June 14 at 7:30 p.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 329 West Ave., Hamlet, will have a fish and chicken plate sale sponsored by the men’s ministry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a $10 donation. Eat in or take out. Call 910-582-2303 for tickets.

MOUNT CALVARY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 685 Ledbetter Road, Rockingham, will be having a Father’s Day/Men’s Day program on June 18. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. and morning worship at 11:15 a.m. The message will be delivered by Reverend Robert Dikes of Faith Baptist Church, Gibsonville. Everyone is invited.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, Pastor Darrell McSween will preach for the 10:30 a.m. morning service on June 18. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service.

KINGDOM INSTITUTE O.F.W.B., 1971 US Highway 1 North, Rockingham, will be hosting a Men’s Conference on June 23 and June 24. The theme will be “Men on the Mission” with scripture Matthew 28:19-20. Friday night service will begin at 7 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor Michael Patrick of Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church. On Saturday at 10 a.m., workshop presenters will include Elder Carlos Campbell of Emmanuel Pentecost Church, Pastor Coleman Elliott of Lillington Grove, and Elder Cliff Johnson of Raleigh.

FAITH TEMPLE HOLINESS CHURCH, Windblow, will be having our Rainbow Tea on June 24 at 5 p.m. Please come out and help us lift up the name of Jesus. For more information, contact Pastor Shirley McLaughlin at 910-656-0410 or 910-730-4768.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH’S Women of Strength Ministry and Ladies Auxiliary presents Women of Strength: Empowering women workshop series and celebration service in honor of late Elder June Ava Jackson on June 24 beginning at 10 a.m. and 25 at 3 p.m. with guest speaker First Lady Glenda Barnes of Greater Zion Holy Temple UHC in Sanford.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, Pastor Darrell McSween will preach for the 10:30 a.m. morning service on June 25. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service.

FAITH TEMPLE HOLINESS CHURCH, Windblow, will be having our Pastoral Anniversary on June 30 at 7:30 p.m. The speaker will be Joletha Dockery from Bessie Chapel. Please come out and help us lift up the name of Jesus. For more information, contact Pastor Shirley McLaughlin at 910-656-0410 or 910-730-4768.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, Pastor Darrell McSween will preach for the 10:30 a.m. morning service on July 2. The public is invited to come out and enjoy praise and worship service.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, has Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and evening worship at 6:30 p.m. each Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study is at 7 p.m.

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1258 Old Cheraw Hwy., Rockingham, has free sweet potatoes for anyone who wants them. They are beside the fellowship hall, and no one needs to be at the church to come and pick them up. Bring something to put them in. For more information, call Preston Waddell at 910-895-1739.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, gathers for worship on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. for a service of Holy Communion using the traditional readings of the church. The church is active in the community through a food ministry that touches many people in Richmond County. For more information, please call 910- 582-0729.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, hosts a feeding program for the homeless each Wednesday.

HARVEST MINISTRIES CONGREGATIONAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 103 Harvest Church Road, Rockingham will have Sunday school at 10 a.m. and Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study will be at 6 p.m.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES will have a soup kitchen from 9 to 10:15 a.m. every Sunday and from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. No one is turned away. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations.

POPLAR SPRINGS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will be having a noonday Bible study and prayer meeting every Wednesday. The church will also provide breakfast for worshipers every first Sunday. Everyone is invited. For information, call 910-997-2468.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST is offering a free home Bible study by mail for those who think the Bible is too hard to understand. The community is invited. Call 910-895-4035 and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD is offering homebound prayer meetings to the homes of people who can’t get out to go to church due to illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study services in your home at 910-997-1213.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday to pray for the nation. Everyone is invited. For information, call the church at 910-582-0289.

TABERNACLE OF FAITH PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 101 Pine St., Hamlet, will have noonday prayer from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. The church will also have Bible study from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Every second and fourth Thursday of each month, its food bank will be opened.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 East, Hamlet, will have community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday of the month. This is a prayer service for local communities and the nation. All are invited to attend.

MORNING STAR HOUSE OF REFUGE, 120 McArthur St., Hamlet, will have a 10 a.m. morning service and a 7 p.m. night service every first, second and third Sunday of the month. Bible study will be from 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday. All are invited to attend.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1 North, Rockingham, offers two services on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday school is in between at 10 a.m., and Sunday evening services take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday night Bible study will be at 7 p.m.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers Sunday morning breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45 a.m. Every second Sunday, it will offer its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church will have its Tuesday soup kitchen at 5:45 p.m., Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30 a.m., Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday morning food box at 10:30 a.m.

KINGDOM INSTITUTE FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1971 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, will have prayer and impartation at 6 p.m. and Bible study from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. and morning worship with youth empowerment at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, has a prayer line open from noon until 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Friday. Call 910-716-9106. We will be happy to pray with you. Or, you can call any time and leave your prayer request, and a minister will return your call.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community noon-day prayer from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. All are invited to attend.

GREATER HARVEST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 10:30 a.m., intercessory prayer at 6:30 p.m. and Bible study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

MCDONALD BAPTIST CHURCH will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. each Sunday. Wednesday night services include Mission Friends, GAs, RAs and Acteens at 6:45 p.m., Bible study at 7 p.m. and choir practice at 7:45 p.m.

COBB MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. each Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study will be at 7 p.m. and includes teen programs such as RAs and GAs each week.

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 189 Airport Road, Rockingham, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. each Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study will be at 7 p.m. each week. Come visit with us. For more information, call 910-817-7496.