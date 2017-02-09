Polo shirt preferences

This week, I bought a new polo shirt. It’s nothing exciting, really. Each of you knows what a polo shirt looks like. It’s orange, cotton, and has a two button placket. I prefer a three button placket, but they are getting hard to come by. When you do find a three button polo shirt, they usually have a pocket. I don’t like pockets on my polo shirts. The pockets aren’t really designed to hold anything of any substance, because when you fill the pocket, it sags and droops and everything you put in the pocket tumbles out. There’s no sense in having a pocket that doesn’t hold anything. Get the shirt without the pocket and carry your stuff around in your hand. If it falls out of the pocket, you’re gonna pick everything up anyway, so eliminate the middle man and just carry your stuff.

I didn’t pay a lot for the shirt. My wife had a coupon for the department store that was $10 off if you spent $10 or more. The shirt was about twelve bucks, so I was into it for about three bucks out-of-pocket, once you figured in the sales tax. I didn’t feel bad about that either. I gave the cashier my three bucks and my coupon with a smile that told her that, yeah, I was a cheapskate and proud of it. My daughter had one of the coupons as well and she used hers to buy underwear. I really don’t have a point with that, other than embarrassing my 16-year-old daughter about telling the readers of this paper that she bought unmentionables with a coupon. That will even things up for her eating the last of the ice cream I told her not to eat and she did anyway.

My father-in-law wears the shirts with the pockets. I don’t know where or when he bought most of them, because I have known him for nearly two decades and he has been seen in the same three polo shirts the whole time. The pockets on those shirts have held many pairs of eyeglasses, wallets, pens, toothpicks, credit cards, receipts and God knows what. I remember eating lunch with him at a local barbecue place and he brought his own wet-naps in the polo shirt pocket. Fourteen of them. He also had toothpicks and one of those little flossing things that looks like a one stringed harp. Luckily, he also had a 20-dollar bill in the pocket as well because he promised he would buy me lunch and it would look bad if I wound up paying for my own meal when someone said they were treating.

He wears the polo shirts year round. In his mind, every day is 80 degrees and sunny. He’s not senile, he’s just found a level of mental serenity that is positively tropical. Neither of us spend a lot of money on the polo shirts. I think I have a single one that actually has the little polo player on it. I got it at a thrift store and I paid $3 for it. I imagine you are seeing a trend here. I have spent full price on some, but they are usually the department store house-brand shirts, which I have noticed last longer than the more expensive ones.

Throughout the years, I have had shirts with horses, alligators, tigers and little sailboats on them. I was in a department store in Raleigh not long ago and saw one with a little pink whale on it. It was $95. I was not spending $95 dollars on a polo shirt with a little whale on it. If you paid attention to what I said above, you would note I could get almost 30 shirts at the “regular” price I paid. I don’t need 30 shirts, that was just an example of what I could get for the price of the one shirt. I have 30 shirts already and my wife doesn’t think I need 30 more, never mind a single one that costs as much as 30.

My polo shirts are all single color shirts. There is not a stripe, argyle or pattern in the bunch. I bought one a few years ago that had little white sailboats against a navy background. I liked it and it fit well, but I got tired of people asking me if I had a boat. A friend of mine bought me one on vacation that had the name of the place he went on vacation on it. I stopped wearing it when I found myself telling yet another person that I had never been to Branson, Missouri and really had not planned on going there anytime soon. Some friends have also given me polo shirts with the logos of their respective police departments on them. I wear them rarely because I am not, and have never been a police officer and don’t want to explain to everyone that I am not a police officer and don’t really care that they only drive five miles over the speed limit. I wore one to breakfast one morning and my server informed me he had only one small felony and he promised he wouldn’t do anything to my food.

Baltimore native Joe Weaver is a husband, father, pawnbroker and gun collector. From his home in New Bern, he writes on the lighter side of family life.

