Town of Hoffman to close Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day prior to publishing. To list your event, email William Toler at wtoler@civitasmedia.com or call 910-817-2675. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled due to weather.

February 9

MASONIC MEETING with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be held at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

BLOOD DRIVE FOR THE AMERICAN RED CROSS will be held from noon to 5 p.m. in the front parking lot of McLeod Health Cheraw, 711 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw, South Carolina. To schedule an appointment, call Arielle Williams at 843-320-5509 or email her at arielle.williams.@mcleodhealth.org.

BLOOD DRIVE FOR THE AMERICAN RED CROSS at First Presbyterian Church, Rockingham will be held from 3 —7:30 p.m. To make an appointment go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “First Presbyterian Church” or call the church office at 910-895-6335. Email firstpresbyte298@bellsouth.net.

February 11

EAST ROCKINGHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH MEN’S CLUB will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. The charge is $4, all you can eat. A sweets and crafts sale will be held at the same time. For more information call Betty Dawkins at 910-895-5916.

THE MS. EXCELLENCE 2017 BANQUET will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pattan’s Downtown Grille located on 228 E. Washington Street in Rockingham. This is the third year one young lady will receive the $1,000 Alberta Ingram Memorial Scholarship. A free buffet will be served to everyone who attends the banquet. There will be a special guest performance from Tyris Jones, a well-known actor and storyteller and the Master of Ceremony will be Trey Nikelson, radio personality from Glory 98.5 FM in Florence, South Carolina.

VFW POST 4203 will hold a Valentine’s Dance from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with Loaded Dice providing entertainment. There will be a raffle for a 50-inch flat-screen TV and a smoker, with proceeds going toward the World War II memorial. For more information, call 910-997-2585.

February 13

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Visitors and new members are welcome.

February 14

RICHMOND COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS will meet at 1 p.m. at Peking Wok. New members are encouraged to attend this meeting.

RICHMOND COUNTY N.A.A.C.P. will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 pm at Philadelphia United Methodist Church, 157 Philadelphia Drive, Rockingham. All youth are invited to come out and meet with the new Youth Leader. Everyone is encouraged to come out to the meeting.

February 15

ROCKINGHAM HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1958 will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Henry’s Uptown Cafe.

February 16

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 will meet at 12:30 p.m. at Smithfield’s.

February 18

COUNTRY BREAKFAST will be served from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at Pee Dee Methodist Church, with three meats, eggs, sausage gravy and homemade biscuits at $6 per plate. Contact Brian Perry at 910-895-2148 for more information.

February 23

MASONIC MEETING will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

February 26

THE PIEDMONT BRIDAL SHOW will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College. The wedding expo will feature caterers, florists, photographers, bridal stores, cake makers and other area professionals to assist in planning weddings, anniversary parties and other special events. Prize drawings for brides will be held during the afternoon with a grand prize awarded at 4 p.m. Admission is $2.

February 28

HAMLET RESCUE SQUAD invites the public to join them at Bojangle’s in Rockingham from 5 to 8 p.m., with 10 percent of the evening’s proceeds benefiting the squad.

March 9

MASONIC MEETING with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be held at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

March 13

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Visitors and new members welcome.

March 23

MASONIC MEETING will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

March 25

LADIES DAY OUT will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College. Shop for unique items from vendors, pamper yourself with beauty services, try a mini-massage, a makeup touch-up or a new hair style. Enjoy edibles and entertainment. Admission is $3 at the door. First 50 ladies receive a goodie bag with surprises. For more information, call 910-331-9965 or visit www.LadiesDayOutNC.com.