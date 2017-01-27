Wayman Chapel AME Zion Church to celebrate usher board’s anniversary Sunday

The deadline for all church briefs is 5 p.m. Thursdays. Items may be dropped off at our office at 105 E. Washington St., Rockingham, or sent to us via email to [email protected] , with the subject line of Church News.

SATURDAY

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH, 1258 Old Cheraw Hwy., Rockingham. 10:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Empowerment Workshop II with the theme “Facing the Giants in Your Life, Staying in the Will of God.” Drugs, sex family, school and community situations featuring the Rev. Annie M. Bostic, facilitator. Theme “Mentoring: How the family, church members and pastors can help at home and in the schools,” with Mr. Bruce Standback facilitating. A repast will be served following the workshop. For more information call Preston Waddell at 910-895-1739 or Debra Morman at 910-997-5313.

SUNDAY

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH 6 p.m. Sunday Night Sing. Local talent will be singing. Come and receive a blessing from the Lord. For more information call 910-817-7496.

RIVERS OF LIFE, 106 Pence Street, will have Randy Ward singing at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH will have its Ladies Reconnect Service Sunday at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall. The men will meet in the sanctuary.

UPCOMING-ONGOING

TIMMONS GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH, 27501 Marston Road, will have a Sweetheart Ball at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Rev. Jesse McClendon of Goodwin Chapel will be the guest speaker. The public is invited to attend this lovely program. For more information call Angela P. Hope at 910-895-0601.

PRAYER DELIVERANCE MINISTRIES, 108 School St., Rockingham, hosts a feeding program for the homeless each Wednesday.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES will have a soup kitchen from 9 to 10:15 a.m. every Sunday and from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. every Tuesday. No one is turned away. Food furnished by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and donations.

POPLAR SPRINGS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH will be having a noonday Bible study and prayer meeting every Wednesday. The church will also provide breakfast for worshipers every first Sunday. Everyone is invited. For information, call 910-997-2468.

ROCKINGHAM CHURCH OF CHRIST is offering a free home Bible study by mail for those who think the Bible is too hard to understand. The community is invited. Call 910-895-4035 and clearly leave your name and mailing address.

BAND NO. 2 OF THE CHURCH OF GOD is offering homebound prayer meetings to the homes of people who can’t get out to go to church due to illness. Call for an appointment for prayer or Bible study services in your home at 910-997-1213.

NEW BETHEL AME ZION CHURCH will have a monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. every first and third Saturday. The breakfast is $5 for eat-in or take-out.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 406 McDonald Ave., Hamlet, will open its doors from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday to pray for the nation. Everyone is invited. For information, call the church at 910-582-0289.

TABERNACLE OF FAITH PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 101 Pine St., Hamlet, will have noonday prayer from noon to 1 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. The church will also have Bible study from 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Every second and fourth Thursday of each month, its food bank will be opened.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1596 U.S. 74 East, Hamlet, will have community prayer service at 6 p.m. each Tuesday of the month. This is a prayer service for local communities and the nation. All are invited to attend.

MORNING STAR HOUSE OF REFUGE, 120 McArthur St., Hamlet, will have a 10 a.m. morning service and a 7 p.m. night service every first, second and third Sunday of the month. Bible study will be from 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday. All are invited to attend.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1 North, Rockingham, offers two services on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday school is in between at 10 a.m., and Sunday evening services take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday night Bible study will be at 7 p.m.

FAITH ASSEMBLY OUTREACH MINISTRIES, 148 Daniels St., Hamlet, offers Sunday morning breakfast and delivery at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11:45 a.m. Every second Sunday, it will offer its Sister 2 Sister program at 4:30 p.m. The church will have its Tuesday soup kitchen at 5:45 p.m., Tuesday Bible study at 7 p.m., Friday morning food box at 10:30 a.m., Friday night service at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday morning food box at 10:30 a.m.

ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 311 Marlboro St., Hamlet, invites those without a church home or new to the community to worship with its congregation on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. and to share in the mission to feed the hungry of the community. With a more traditional worship, St. Paul observes the church year calendar of Sundays and seasons. Food donations are welcomed and may be dropped off at the church from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Tuesdays. For information, call 910-582-0729.

KINGDOM INSTITUTE FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1971 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, will have prayer and impartation at 6 p.m. and Bible study from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. and morning worship with youth empowerment at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

SIDNEY GROVE CHURCH OF DELIVERANCE, 401 McIntyre Road, Ellerbe, will have community Bible study at 7 p.m. each Thursday and community noon-day prayer from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. All are invited to attend.

GREATER HARVEST PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH, 8720 Peeles Chapel Road, Laurel Hill, will have Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., Sunday morning worship at 10:30 a.m., intercessory prayer at 6:30 p.m. and Bible study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

MCDONALD BAPTIST CHURCH will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. each Sunday. Wednesday night services include Mission Friends, GAs, RAs and Acteens at 6:45 p.m., Bible study at 7 p.m. and choir practice at 7:45 p.m.

COBB MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. each Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study will be at 7 p.m. and includes teen programs such as RAs and GAs each week.

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 189 Airport Road, Rockingham, will have Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. each Sunday. Wednesday night Bible study will be at 7 p.m. each week. Come visit with us. For more information, call 910-817-7496.

NEW LIFE CHURCHES OF DELIVERANCE, 410 3rd St., Hamlet, will be hosting a two-night New Year revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Jan. 19-20 with guest speaker Bishop Darrion C. Johnson of Norfolk, Virginia. For more information, contact Missionary JoAnne L. Page at 910-384-3999 or Elder Jamonte Gaston at 757-839-0147.

FAITH TEMPLE HOLINESS CHURCH, 217 Rummage Pack Road, Ellerbe, will have a pre-anniversary program at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 with guest speaker Pastor R.L. Dockery of Macedonia Church in Hoffman.

FREEDOM BAPTIST CHURCH, 987 U.S. 1 N., Rockingham, will have its Baptist men’s day at 9 and 11 a.m. on Jan. 22.

ST. LUKE NO. 2 FREE WILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 119 Morrow St., Hamlet, will have Pastor Darrell McSween preach its 10:30 a.m. morning service on Jan. 22. The public is invited.

PHILADELPHIA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 157 Philadelphia Drive, Rockingham, will celebrate the 14th anniversary of its senior choir at 3 p.m. on Jan. 22. Choirs, groups and soloists are invited to participate in song.

BEAUTIFUL ZION MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 708 Greenlake Road, Rockingham, will celebrate the first pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Wanda and first man Dennis Cassidy at 3 p.m. on Jan. 28 at First Baptist Church, 329 West Ave., Hamlet. The guest speaker will be Overseer Dionne Dewitt of Beginning Anew Outreach Ministries.

TIMMONS GROVE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 27501 Marston Road, Marston, will have a youth day program at 11 a.m. on Jan. 29 with guest speaker Angela Morrison. Everyone is invited.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 201 North Randolph St., Rockingham, will host the Sandhills Ringers, a community handbell choir, in concert at 4 p.m. on Jan. 29. The Sandhills Singers will also be featured. The public is invited.

CORDOVA BAPTIST CHURCH, 226 Ledbetter St., Cordova, will host a gospel singing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 29. The guest musician will be 16-year-old recording artist Daniel Smith. For more information, call 910-895-4045. Everyone is invited.

MOUNT SINAI BAPTIST CHURCH, Rockingham, will have ordination services for Evangelist Doris Yates, Prophetess Thomasina Cox and Minister Jean Douglas at 4 p.m. on Feb. 5.

FAITH TEMPLE HOLINESS CHURCH, 217 Rummage Pack Road, Ellerbe, will have its sweet heart revival at 7:30 p.m. nightly Feb. 6-10 with guest speaker Pastor Mary Lindsay from St. John Baptist Church in Derby.

FAITH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 276 Hatcher Road, Rockingham, will host its beautiful women’s conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 18. Lunch will be provided.

TRINITY EMMANUEL HOLINESS CHURCH, 130 Entwistle 3rd St., Rockingham, will have revival services at 7 p.m. nightly Feb. 27 through March 3 with guest speaker Evangelist Joy Yates teaching on end time prophecy.

NEW BEGINNING COLLINS REVIVAL CENTER MINISTRIES, 136 Collins Church Rd., Rockingham, with Pastor Betty Collins will host a youth revival at 7 p.m. Jan. 27 and 28 with guest speaker Rev. Airel Brower. All youth are encouraged to attend.

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 189 Airport Rd. will have Sunday School at 10 a.m., morning worship at 11 a.m. and evening worship at 6 p.m. each Sunday. Bible study will be each Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information, call 910-817-7496.

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH, 189 Airport Rd. will host it’s 5th Sunday Night Sing at 6 p.m., Jan. 29. Local talent will be featured. Everyone is invited to come and receive a blessing.

THE TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 104 South Stewart St., Rockingham, will be having breakfast plate and sandwich sales from 7:30 — 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21. Plates are $7 and a sandwich with a drink is $2. For more information, call Racael Leonard at 910-417-7485.

YOUTH CONVENTION OF THE SOLID ROCK HOLINESS CHURCHES INC. Youth Convention will be held Feb. 10 — 12 at St. Mary’s Holiness Church. 7 p.m. Friday — Testimonies from area youth. 6 p.m. Saturday — Gospel Singing and Praise Dancing. 10 a.m. Sunday — Sunday School and 11:30 a.m. Morning Worship. The Convention Finale is at 3:30 p.m. with special guests Pastor Charles Quick and congregation of Dwelling Faith Ministry, Bennettsville, S.C. The public is cordially invited to attend.

COBB MEMORIAL BAPTIST CHURCH will hold a Men’s Conference 8 a.m. — 1 p.m. Jan.28. All men and young men are welcome to hear guest speaker Dr. Mark Harris. There will be a bluegrass gospel concert and breakout sessions. A meal will be served. Free and open to the public. Ladies Reconnect Service 6 p.m. Jan. 29th in the fellowship hall. The men will meet in the sanctuary.

GREATER DIGGS CHAPEL A.M.E. ZION CHURCH Will have a dinner selling from 10:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. Feb. 3. Dinners include one meat, two veggies, dessert, bread and a drink. Menu: Chicken or boneless fish, pork chop, stew beef, rice, baked beans, corn, cabbage, green beans, cole slaw, cornbread, roll and dessert. Dinners are $8, sandwiches are $4. For information call 910-997-6824.