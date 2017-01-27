Town of Hoffman to close Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day prior to publishing. To list your event, email William Toler at [email protected] or call 910-817-2675. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled due to weather.

January 28

SPRING HIRING EVENT FOR LOWE’S HOME IMPROVEMENT will take place at the Rockingham location from 1 to 4 p.m. Managers from the Lowe’s store will be on-site to conduct interviews. Applicants must apply online beforehand at careers.lowes.com, wear business attire for the interview and bring a paper copy of a resume.

WEST MONTGOMERY LIONS CLUB, 210 Burnette St., Troy. Little Roy Lewis and Lizzy Long concert at the James H. Garner Center sponsored by the West Montgomery Lions Club, 7 p.m. Reserved seating: $20, General Admission: $15. For tickets or information call 704-985-6987.

FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH of Hamlet will serve its monthly breakfast from 7 — 10 a.m. Plates are $5 and include two meats, eggs, grits, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Takeouts are available.

January 29

THE SANDHILLS RINGERS, a community handbell choir, will be in concert at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 201 North Randolph St., Rockingham. The Sandhills Singers will also be featured. The public is invited.

EAST ROCKINGHAM FREEWILL BAPTIST CHURCH will have a Sunday Night Sing at 6 p.m. Local talent will be singing. Come and receive a blessing from the Lord. For more information call 910-817-7496.

January 31

AMVETS Post 316 will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department.

February 1

RICHMOND COUNTY YOUNG DEMOCRATS will meet at 7 p.m. at the Hive Recreation Center in Rockingham. All interested 18-35 year olds are encouraged to attend. For more information, contact Tavares Bostic or Jeremy McKenzie at 910-461-6932.

ROHANEN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959 will meet for lunch at noon at Fatz Cafe in Rockingham.

February 3

ST. JAMES CATHOLIC CHURCH ANNUAL BARBECUE will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church next to Richmond Community College on U.S. 74 in Hamlet. Cost is $7 per plate and served with beans, coleslaw, rolls and homemade brownies. Barbecue can also be purchased by the pint for $7. Orders of five or more plates can be delivered until 1 p.m. For more information, call 910-582-0207.

February 4

SPRING HILL WESLEYAN CHURCH COUNTRY BREAKFAST, 7 —10 a.m. All you can eat, $6. First Saturday of the month. Carry-out plates available. Located off Hwy 38 on Spring Hill Church Road, Hamlet. Call 910-582-5150.

February 5

BARBECUE, BRUNSWICK STEW SUPER BOWL SUNDAY SALE will be held starting at noon at the American Legion Post 147, American Legion Road off Ledbetter Road. Barbecue is $7 per pound and stew is $7 per quart. To reserve an order, call Carlton Hawkins at 910-334-1484, Jeff Joyner at 910-690-1301 or Robert Steele at 910-995-6630.

February 9

MASONIC MEETING with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be held at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

BLOOD DRIVE FOR THE AMERICAN RED CROSS will be held from noon to 5 p.m. in the front parking lot of McLeod Health Cheraw, 711 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw, South Carolina. To schedule an appointment, call Arielle Williams at 843-320-5509 or email her at arielle.williams.@mcleodhealth.org.

BLOOD DRIVE FOR THE AMERICAN RED CROSS at First Presbyterian Church, Rockingham will be held from 3 —7:30 p.m. To make an appointment go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “First Presbyterian Church” or call the church office at 910-895-6335. Email [email protected]

February 11

EAST ROCKINGHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH MEN’S CLUB will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. The charge is $4, all you can eat. A sweets and crafts sale will be held at the same time. For more information call Betty Dawkins at 910-895-5916.

February 13

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Visitors and new members are welcome.

February 14

RICHMOND COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS will meet at 1 p.m. at Peking Wok. New members are encouraged to attend this meeting.

February 23

MASONIC MEETING will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

February 26

THE PIEDMONT BRIDAL SHOW will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College. The wedding expo will feature caterers, florists, photographers, bridal stores, cake makers and other area professionals to assist in planning weddings, anniversary parties and other special events. Prize drawings for brides will be held during the afternoon with a grand prize awarded at 4 p.m. Admission is $2.

March 9

MASONIC MEETING with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be held at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

March 13

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Visitors and new members welcome.

March 23

MASONIC MEETING will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

March 25

LADIES DAY OUT will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College. Shop for unique items from vendors, pamper yourself with beauty services, try a mini-massage, a makeup touch-up or a new hair style. Enjoy edibles and entertainment. Admission is $3 at the door. First 50 ladies receive a goodie bag with surprises. For more information, call 910-331-9965 or visit www.LadiesDayOutNC.com.