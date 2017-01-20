Ice skating: Where sport meets art

This week and this upcoming week, I have looked forward to because of the ice skating season. Though school has been stressful due to testing, this week will still be enjoyable because of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships.

Whether you view figure skating as more of an art form or a sport is dependent on you. Ice skating is obviously physically demanding yet, unlike other sports, the athlete is also a performer.

The best sport to compare figure skating to is ballet, as many ice skaters also take ballet in order to improve their skating.

However, ice skating truly seems to make the athlete shine. These athletes have a certain amount of charisma and character that is harder to see in ballet.

One of my favorite female ice skaters, Ashley Wagner, continues to show this in her performances with her open facial expressions and the personality she shows on the ice.

Ashley Wagner is a 25-year-old American figure skater who has recently won a silver medal at World’s (15-16) and has won a gold medal at Skate America (16-17).

My favorite ice skater, Jin Boyang, is a 19-year-old Chinese figure skater who has won bronze in the World Championship and gold many times at the Chinese Championship.

Both of these ice skaters have a vast amount of athleticism and art featured in their performances, which is part of the reason that I will be rooting for them as they continue their ice-skating careers.

Annie Blakeley is a student at Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy, is a band and chorus student and a member of First United Methodist Church in Hamlet.

http://yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Blakely-3.jpg