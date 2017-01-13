Sometimes trying isn’t hard enough

Adults often say that life is unfair in response to complaints from teens. Once you exit college life you enter the “real world,” where apparently you are to be met with all the injustices that you never met as a child.

I suppose then all that I feel frustration for is perfectly fair.

What frustrates me the most, I’d say, is that sometimes it doesn’t matter how hard you try.

It amazes me the that people are able to discredit everything that you do, yet you are still being treated fairly.

The fact is that whenever you try your hardest, that also happens to when critics try just as hard.

No matter how hard you may try not to be something, it means nothing. Every action will be pulled apart and inspected for fault.

Take zeros for example. In your class there is one kid who refuses to do any work. He receives a zero on a spelling test for not taking it.

In your same class, your best friend sits right beside you. Everyday they do their work, with diligence and as much precision as they can muster. Yet, on the past spelling test they were unable to spell a single word.

It doesn’t matter that they asked for extra help or that they were sick the day they took the test. It doesn’t matter that they were absent everyday that week. Or that they studied everyday. They couldn’t answer one single question correctly. Therefore they receive a zero.

I feel as though I go through something similar every single day. Yet, it is not unfair therefore I should not complain.

Annie Blakeley is a student at Richmond County Ninth Grade Academy, is a band and chorus student and a member of First United Methodist Church in Hamlet.

http://yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Blakely-1.jpg