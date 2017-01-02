Rohanen High School class of 1959 to meet Wednesday for lunch

The deadline for all Community Calendar items is 4:30 p.m. the day prior to publishing. To list your event, email Matt Harrelson at [email protected] or call 910-817-2674. Please send an email or call as soon as possible if your event is canceled due to weather.

January 4

ROHANEN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959 will meet for lunch at noon at Fatz Café in Rockingham.

January 6

AMERICAN LEGION POST 147 ROCKINGHAM AND SONS OF AMERICAN LEGION SQUADRON 147 will meet at 7 p.m. at the post home at Ledbetter Lake.

January 7

COUNTRY BREAKFAST will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. at Spring Hill Wesleyan Church, Spring Hill Church Road, Hamlet. Cost is $6 for all-you-can-eat. Carry-out plates available. Call 910-582-5150. Funds raised will go for future projects, missions and those in need.

CONCERNED CITIZENS OF RICHMOND COUNTY will host a meet and greet luncheon at noon at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive. The event is free but donations are appreciated.

January 9

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Visitors and new members are welcome.

TOWN OF HOFFMAN BOARD MEETING has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. on this date. For more information, call 910-281-3606.

January 10

AMERICAN RED CROSS HAMLET COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet. Support the blood drive by making an appointment with Bill Dennis at 910-417-0565 or [email protected] or go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor key word “Hamlet Community.”

January 11

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1962 will meet for lunch at 1 p.m. at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q in Rockingham.

January 12

MASONIC MEETING with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be held at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

January 13

ASHLEY CHAPEL COMMUNITY CENTER OPEN HOUSE will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the newly renovated community center, 297 Mizpah Road, Rockingham.

January 14

PANCAKE BREAKFAST sponsored by the East Rockingham United Methodist Church men’s club will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. The charge is $4 for all-you-can-eat. A sweets and crafts sale will be held at the same time.

January 17

ROCKINGHAM DOWNTOWN CORP. ANNUAL MEETING will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Place in Rockingham. The 2016 featured business of the year will be recognized. Feature speaker this year will be Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College.

January 19

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. at the Seaboard Restaurant in Hamlet.

January 21

AARP LOCAL CHAPTER will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Lakeside Drive, Hamlet.

January 26

THE FIVE IRISH TENORS will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College. DeWitt season ticket holders can use their tickets for entry but single show tickets are available for $25 each. Call 910-410-1691 for ticket details or visit the box office at the venue at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet.

MASONIC MEETING will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

January 28

SPRING HIRING EVENT FOR LOWE’S HOME IMPROVEMENT will take place at the Rockingham location from 1 to 4 p.m. Managers from the Lowe’s store will be on-site to conduct interviews. Applicants must apply online beforehand at careers.lowes.com, wear business attire for the interview and bring a paper copy of a resume.

January 29

THE SANDHILLS RINGERS, a community handbell choir, will be in concert at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 201 North Randolph St., Rockingham. The Sandhills Singers will also be featured. The public is invited.

February 9

MASONIC MEETING with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be held at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

February 13

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Visitors and new members are welcome.

February 23

MASONIC MEETING will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

March 9

MASONIC MEETING with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be held at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

March 13

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Visitors and new members welcome.

March 23

MASONIC MEETING will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.