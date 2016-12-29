Old things were built to last

It is no secret that I like old things. I like antiques and vintage things. I like things that were made to last and did so. I like knowing that something I have in my house works just as well today as it did 20, 30 or even 50 years ago when it was brand new. We have a lot of old things around the house, including, if you ask our daughters, my wife and me.

A few weeks ago, I bought a vintage shotgun. For the sake of discussion, it is a 1933 Remington Model 11 12-gauge, semi-automatic shotgun. It is based on a Browning design, holds five shells and has a 28-inch barrel. It has a weathered walnut stock and most of the bluing has been replaced with a brown patina. If you look down the flat rib of the receiver, down the length of the barrel, there is a silver bead that will glint when the sun hits it just right. It is 83 years old and it is just perfect.

My wife and I went out on a Saturday afternoon before Christmas with a box of shotgun shells and little bit of spare time. I had purchased the shotgun the week before and had not gotten a chance to see if it worked. I figured it would, as all the parts were where they should be and everything seemed to move the way it should. I just needed to see if it would actually shoot.

Before I go any further, I know a lot of you don’t like guns. I respect that, but if you indulge me a little bit, you will see this column is less about guns than American ingenuity and quality. If I knew more about automobiles or Gibson guitars, I would write about those.

I loaded five shells into the shotgun and hefted it to my shoulder. The Remington Model 11 is not a lightweight shotgun. It is recoil operated, and when operated, the entire barrel drives into the receiver, shucking out the spent shell, lifting one from the magazine and, as the barrel moves back forward, loads the new shell into the chamber. John Browning designed this around the turn of the century and the mechanism works as well if not better than subsequent designs. As the barrel comes back into the receiver, you can feel it along your arm and where your cheek meets the stock. It is not punishing, or harsh, but mechanical and precise. Each part fits together to perform a task, and each part is 83 years old at least. The men that fit this machine together are long gone, the men who advertised and sold this machine are long gone. The hunter that bought this machine in 1933 also is long gone.

If you watch the news on television or read the news in this paper, it seems as if every week another product is being recalled for one thing or another. My grandmother owned one television for nearly 30 years. I have owned three in 10 years. They aren’t meant to last longer. An appliance salesman told me the average life span of a home appliance like a refrigerator is five years. I would like to put one of those new fridges against the one in the church down the street from my house — the one that has been chugging along since the summer of 1969. I only know this because my neighbor who goes to the church in question bought the fridge for the church. It’s actually a 1968 model, but he bought it the following year because the current model was $20 more and he is, how should we say, thrifty.

There was a time when we spent hard-earned money on products that would last. Cars would be passed on from generation to generation. There was always one person who could fix the simple things, but preventative maintenance would cover the major things. It wasn’t uncommon for someone to have the same car for 20 or 30 years. Look at today’s houses. They all look and feel temporary. A new house costs a lot of money for something temporary.

I need to replace my recliner. My recliner is about 20 years old and one of the arms has become loose. It hasn’t fallen off or even come close, but it’s gotten a bit wobbly. I have started shopping around and I can’t find one I like. I can’t find one I can afford. I keep hearing a radio advertisement for a brand that sounds solid and reliable, but the chairs cost about as much as I paid for my used car. I think I might hold on to this one until the arm actually falls off.

As I read this to my wife — as I do every week — to get her thoughts on the column, she noted I was a lot like the old recliner. I haven’t totally fallen apart, but I’m still reliable, albeit a bit wobbly.

She also said she would keep me around until my arms fall off.

Baltimore native Joe Weaver is a husband, father, pawnbroker and gun collector. From his home in New Bern, he writes on the lighter side of family life.

A 12-gauge shotgun shell is ejected as Joe Weaver tests out his 1933 Remington Model 11 semi-automatic on the range.