Town of Hoffman to be closed Monday in observance of Christmas holiday

December 23

TOWN OF DOBBINS HEIGHTS will be closed Dec. 23, 26 and 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. Town Hall office will reopen on Dec. 28. Trash pick-up will remain the same on Monday and Thursday.

December 26

TOWN OF HOFFMAN will be closed in observance of Christmas Day. Town Hall office will reopen on the following day. Call 910-281-3606 for more information.

December 28

ELLERBE TOWN MERCHANTS ASSOCIATION will meet at 6 p.m. at Ellerbe Springs Inn, 2537 U.S. 220 N., Ellerbe.

December 30

THE J.W. MASK JR. ALUMNI ASSOCIATION will have their annual holiday dance from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Cole Auditorium in Hamlet. Tickets donations are $15 each. Attire is semi-formal. Everyone is invited. Call 910-582-1234 or 910-582-1245 for more information.

December 31

MONTHLY BREAKFAST will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Hamlet. Two meats, eggs, grits, biscuit and gravy, juice and coffee for $5. Take-outs are available.

ELLERBE SPRINGS INN, 2537 U.S. 220 N., Ellerbe, will celebrate the New Year from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. featuring Tony Richardson and Gary Parker and DJ Jimmy Sellers. Hors d’oeuvres, tea and coffee included. Cash bar for beer and wine. Tickets are limited and are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 910-652-5600 for tickets and more information.

January 1

NEW YEARS DAY CELEBRATION will begin at 11 a.m. at Mount Sinai Baptist Church, 171 Graham Bridge Road, Rockingham. Admission is free and will feature Little Ricky and The Mighty Golden Stars. For more information, call 910-389-9399 or 910-334-0562.

January 2

TOWN OF HOFFMAN will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day. Town Hall office will reopen on the following day. Call 910-281-3606 for more information.

TOWN OF DOBBINS HEIGHTS will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day. Town Hall office will reopen the following the day. Trash pick-up will be Jan. 3 and 6.

January 4

ROHANEN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1959 will meet for lunch at noon at Fatz Café in Rockingham.

January 7

COUNTRY BREAKFAST will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. at Spring Hill Wesleyan Church, Spring Hill Church Road, Hamlet. Cost is $6 for all-you-can-eat. Carry-out plates available. Call 910-582-5150. Funds raised will go for future projects, missions and those in need.

CONCERNED CITIZENS OF RICHMOND COUNTY will host a meet and greet luncheon at noon at the Dobbins Heights Community Center on Earle Franklin Drive. The event is free but donations are appreciated.

January 9

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Visitors and new members are welcome.

TOWN OF HOFFMAN BOARD MEETING has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. on this date. For more information, call 910-281-3606.

January 10

AMERICAN RED CROSS HAMLET COMMUNITY BLOOD DRIVE will be held from 1 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge, 307 Main St., Hamlet. Support the blood drive by making an appointment with Bill Dennis at 910-417-0565 or [email protected] or go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor key word “Hamlet Community.”

January 12

MASONIC MEETING with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be held at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

January 14

PANCAKE BREAKFAST sponsored by the East Rockingham United Methodist Church men’s club will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. The charge is $4 for all-you-can-eat. A sweets and crafts sale will be held at the same time.

January 17

ROCKINGHAM DOWNTOWN CORP. ANNUAL MEETING will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Place in Rockingham. The 2016 featured business of the year will be recognized. Feature speaker this year will be Dr. Dale McInnis, president of Richmond Community College.

January 19

HAMLET HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1960 will meet for lunch at 12:30 p.m. at the Seaboard Restaurant in Hamlet.

January 21

AARP LOCAL CHAPTER will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the Hamlet Senior Center, 102 Lakeside Drive, Hamlet.

January 26

THE FIVE IRISH TENORS will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College. DeWitt season ticket holders can use their tickets for entry but single show tickets are available for $25 each. Call 910-410-1691 for ticket details or visit the box office at the venue at 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet.

MASONIC MEETING will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

February 9

MASONIC MEETING with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be held at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

February 13

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Visitors and new members are welcome.

February 23

MASONIC MEETING will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

March 9

MASONIC MEETING with dinner at 6:15 p.m. and meeting at 7:30 p.m. will be held at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.

March 13

EAST ROCKINGHAM MEN’S CLUB will meet at 7 p.m. at the East Rockingham Fire Department, 487 Airport Road, Rockingham. Visitors and new members welcome.

March 23

MASONIC MEETING will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Hamlet Masonic Lodge No. 532, 307 Main St., Hamlet.